DNA Explainer: Is 'Work From Home' the future? Know about changing employee mentality

Here is how the mind set of employees are inclining towards the Work from Home model.

Recently, the Ministry of Commerce introduced a rule to make work from home (WFH) legal for employees of IT/ITeS Special Economic Zones (SEZ). Rule 43A states that those who are temporarily incapacitated, those travelling and employees who are working offsite are eligible for WFH.

As per the official notification, WFH may be extended to a maximum of 50 per cent of total employees, including contractual employees of the unit and that work from home would be allowed for a period of one year. However, that period can be extended for another year by the Development Commissioner (DC) of SEZs.

