DNA Explainer: Is 'Work From Home' the future? Know about changing employee mentality

Here is how the mind set of employees are inclining towards the Work from Home model.
Recently, the Ministry of Commerce introduced a rule to make work from home (WFH) legal for employees of IT/ITeS Special Economic Zones (SEZ). Rule 43A states that those who are temporarily incapacitated, those travelling and employees who are working offsite are eligible for WFH.
As per the official notification, WFH may be extended to a maximum of 50 per cent of total employees, including contractual employees of the unit and that work from home would be allowed for a period of one year. However, that period can be extended for another year by the Development Commissioner (DC) of SEZs.
Employees of SEZ units who are already working from home will be provided a transition period of 90 days to seek approval. SEZ units will provide both equipment and secured connectivity for employees to perform operations smoothly while working from home.
With the introduction of the WFH model during the pandemic surge, more and more employees are now preferring a WFH model for reasons including more personal time with family and friends and of course the freedom to perform jobs at their own pace.
A study from Indeed shows the number of global remote workers has almost tripled since the Covid-19 surge. From just 2.5 per cent in January 2020 to almost 7.5 per cent in September 2021, with countries like Ireland, Spain and the UK seeing the greatest increases.
A study, by Tech Talent Outlook by job site SCIKEY, revealed that 64 per cent of employees feel their productivity grows while working from home and feel less stressed.
Some companies like Mondelez and Tata Steel are already hirings for permanent work-from-home roles, while companies like Maruti Suzuki and ITC are adopting the partial remote working approach where employees come to the office only for a couple of days.
Reports also state that the online job portal, Monster India has posted over 4,000 work-from-home jobs in 2022. Naukri.com also reported a growing trend of permanent remote jobs.