Diwali 2022: Here are 5 financial gift ideas to give to your family, friends this festive season

On this Diwali, the best way to show someone you care is to give them an investment or an insurance policy because it can change their life.

Diwali is just around the corner and financial gifts aren't the first thing we think to give our loved ones. However, they significantly contribute to securing the future of the people we care about and supporting them in achieving their goals in life, making them an ideal gift. Your options were constrained until a decade ago, but now you have a wide range of options to choose from to express how much you value your loved ones.