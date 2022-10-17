Search icon
Diwali 2022: Here are 5 financial gift ideas to give to your family, friends this festive season

On this Diwali, the best way to show someone you care is to give them an investment or an insurance policy because it can change their life.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 17, 2022, 07:16 AM IST

Diwali is just around the corner and financial gifts aren't the first thing we think to give our loved ones. However, they significantly contribute to securing the future of the people we care about and supporting them in achieving their goals in life, making them an ideal gift. Your options were constrained until a decade ago, but now you have a wide range of options to choose from to express how much you value your loved ones.
 
Here’s a list of financial gift ideas to give your loved and closed ones on this auspicious occasion of Diwali:

1. Digital Gold

Gold has always been regarded as a symbol of wealth, a place to retreat to during uncertain economic times, and a useful tool for portfolio diversification. Millions of Indians have always held a special emotional value for it in their hearts, which has been passed down through the generations and strengthened family ties.
This Diwali, instead of gifting physical gold (bars, coins, jewellery) to children or spouse; consider gifting gold in this novel, smart way -- in the form of Sovereign Gold Bond, Gold ETFs and/or a Gold saving fund.
Given that you won't have to worry about storage or theft, investing in gold through a gold ETF or a gold savings fund is a wise choice.

2. Health Insurance

Health insurance is an absolute requirement in the current climate. It lowers out-of-pocket costs and maintains a family's savings during a health emergency. There are additional advantages. With the help of a health insurance plan, your loved ones can effectively handle other important obligations.
 
You can purchase a family floater plan or gift an individual health plan. The latter provides affordable coverage for every member of the family. It is advised to purchase a health plan worth INR 10 lakh if you live in a metro area where hospitalisation costs are high.

3. Stocks

You could give shares to your loved ones this holiday season if you're not completely risk-averse. Direct transfer of shares to the recipient's Demat account is possible. Sending instructions is all that's required; the recipient will then need to complete a receipt instruction. The recipient's Demat account will then be credited with the shares. To ensure that this gift deed is legally recorded, make sure to execute it on proper stamp paper. This will enable you to give high yielding shares as gifts during the holiday season.

4. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

Given that it offers tax-free returns, this could be the best financial present you could give your daughter. A government-sponsored savings programme called Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is a component of the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana" for the benefit of girls. A parent or guardian may open up to two accounts in the names of two different girl children, but no more than one account may be opened in the name of a single girl child. SSY currently offers interest at a rate of 7.6% yearly. Any authorised bank branch or post office branch where accounts can be opened for the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.
 

5. Life Insurance

Life insurance is the cornerstone of a financial strategy because it safeguards the financial interests of your loved ones. They also assist in raising money for a variety of short- and long-term objectives. You can give a term plan as a gift to ensure that your loved ones are taken care of in the event of an unfortunate event. Term life insurance offers a substantial life insurance benefit at a reasonable premium.

