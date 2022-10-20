Search icon
Dhanteras 2022: Investing in gold this Dhanteras? Things to keep in mind before buying

Dhanteras is an auspicious time to invest in gold. Check out a few things that you must keep in mind before buying gold.

  Oct 20, 2022, 01:27 PM IST

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi will be observed on October 22. Due to the fact that it is the first day of Diwali, the day is seen as good for investing in gold and other precious metals. People purchase gold, silver, and kitchenware on this day since the name Dhanteras represents wealth and prosperity. The demand for gold or silver increases each year when Indians swarm to buy the yellow metal in jewellery or coins on this auspicious day. If you're considering buying gold this year, here are 5 things to consider. 

1. Know the current price of Gold

The grade and purity of the metal determine the price of gold, which varies according to both. The most expensive type of gold is 24 karat, which is the best. When buying gold, one must be aware of the current price because it is prone to daily market swings. All jewellers offer their customers the ability to examine the current gold prices.

2. Always opt for Hallmarking Jewellery

Each jewellery item you purchase must have complete hallmarks. BIS logo, name/logo of the hallmarking centre, The logo of the manufacturer and the purity of the gold.

3. Purity of gold

Gold's purity is measured in karats, with 24 karat gold being thought to be 99.9% pure and 22 karat gold being 92% pure. Always examine the purity of the gold before buying it or any gold jewellery, and adjust the price accordingly.

4. Check for making charges

Prior to Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is negotiable at jewellery stores, making charges are added to the final cost of the jewellery. Make sure that the manufacturing costs are always entirely dependent on the design and market pricing. Paying high manufacturing costs would raise the product value at a faster rate, increasing the cost to the consumer.

5. Buy-back policy

Be sure to read the buy-back policy before purchasing any jewellery. The resale of jewellery is governed by the policies of individual jewellers. Some jewellers take a particular amount off, while others have the practice of taking the current pricing into account. Never rush and always double-check the buyback policy.

