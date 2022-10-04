Search icon
Delhi: Vehicle owners without PUC certificate may face suspension of RC

Delhi: There are around 19 lakh vehicles that do not have a valid PUC.

Vehicle owners not having a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) for their vehicles may face suspension of registration certificate, officials said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Transport Department is issuing notices to owners whose vehicles do not have a valid PUCC, warning that if they do not get the certificate within a week, their registration certificates may be suspended.

There are around 19 lakh vehicles that do not have a valid PUC. SMSes are being sent to vehicle owners warning them that their registration certificates may be suspended if they do not get a valid PUCC within a week, said a top transport department official.

Vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for various pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide (CO2) after which they are given PUC certificates.

Vehicle owners in the national capital will now have to produce valid pollution under control certificates to get fuel at filling stations from October 25, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had recently announced.

The fee for pollution checking in case of petrol and CNG-driven two and three-wheelers is Rs 60. It is Rs 80 for four-wheelers (petrol) and Rs 100 for diesel-run four-wheelers.

There are over 900 pollution checking centres authorised by the transport department in Delhi. These are set up at petrol pumps and workshops spread all over the city so motorists can get it done easily. (File photo: Reuters)

