Delhi: Vehicle owners without PUC certificate may face suspension of RC

Delhi: There are around 19 lakh vehicles that do not have a valid PUC.

Vehicle owners not having a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) for their vehicles may face suspension of registration certificate, officials said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Transport Department is issuing notices to owners whose vehicles do not have a valid PUCC, warning that if they do not get the certificate within a week, their registration certificates may be suspended.