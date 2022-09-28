Search icon
Cheaper loans, discounts and cashbacks on debit and credit cards: Check best bank offers for festive season

Before the holiday season, many banks have released tempting incentives for consumers in an effort to increase credit availability.

  • Raunak Jain
  • Sep 28, 2022, 10:48 AM IST

Festive Season Discounts: To increase credit availability for customers, many banks have launched tempting offers in advance of the holiday season. Banks are issuing loans with cheaper interest rates to take advantage of the increased optimism among the populace. Large and medium-sized lenders have recently hit the streets with a variety of sales promotions targeted at the holiday shopping season, which is the busiest period of the year. There are many tempting shopping deals and a wide selection of reduced banking products on the websites of both public and private sector banks.

See what deals State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Union Bank of India and Central Bank are offering over the Christmas season.

1. State Bank Of India

Celebrate the splendour of Navratri by making your dreams come true with SBI, according to an official SBI tweet. Get special discounts on personal loans, gold loans, and auto loans. Apply right away with the YONO app or learn more at https://bank.sbi.

SBI has removed loan processing fees as part of its holiday offer. Car loan payments begin at Rs 1,551 per lakh, personal loan payments begin at Rs 1868 per lakh, and gold loan payments begin at Rs 3,134 per lakh.

2. Union Bank Of India

Waiver on Processing Fees Under Union Home (Including Takeover) & Union Miles Scheme for the Period: 08.08.2022-31.01.2023, states the Union Bank website.

3. Punjab National Bank

In a newspaper advertisement, PNB stated that customers applying for a home loan through digital channels will receive a 0.05% discount, and those applying for a car loan will receive a 0.1% discount. When PNB acquires home loans from other banks and other organisations, there won't be any legal or valuation fees.

4. ICICI Bank

As the holiday season approaches, ICICI Bank has announced the beginning of its "Festive Bonanza," a wide range of deals for all of its customers. Using the bank's credit/debit cards, internet banking, consumer finance, and cardless EMI, users can benefit from discounts and rewards up to Rs 25,000. Customers can also take advantage of these incentives by making EMI payments with their bank's debit or credit cards.

Additionally, they are providing some fascinating loan offerings, such as loans for homes, cars, personal loans, tractors, gold, and two-wheelers.

Additionally, the private lender is providing free shipping on popular brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, LG, and Voltas among others. Leading retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, etc. will enable this feature.

5. Central Bank

 “Fulfill your dreams this Navratri with our convenient and low-interest loans," according to a tweet from the Central Bank of India.

