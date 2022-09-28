Cheaper loans, discounts and cashbacks on debit and credit cards: Check best bank offers for festive season

Before the holiday season, many banks have released tempting incentives for consumers in an effort to increase credit availability.

Festive Season Discounts: To increase credit availability for customers, many banks have launched tempting offers in advance of the holiday season. Banks are issuing loans with cheaper interest rates to take advantage of the increased optimism among the populace. Large and medium-sized lenders have recently hit the streets with a variety of sales promotions targeted at the holiday shopping season, which is the busiest period of the year. There are many tempting shopping deals and a wide selection of reduced banking products on the websites of both public and private sector banks.

See what deals State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Union Bank of India and Central Bank are offering over the Christmas season.