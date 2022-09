Car loan interest rate: SBI, HDFC, PNB and other banks' interest rates on Rs 10 lakh car loan

Banking, automobiles, and retail sectors are expecting record-breaking sales over the next two months, after festive seasons affected by COVID-19. All eyes are on the upcoming season sale, which begins with Navratri on September 26. Many banks continue to provide car loans with interest rates under 8% even though consumer inflation in August (7%) was slightly higher than the RBI's tolerance band (2–6%), which could lead to another rate hike. Once the holiday season approaches, it's likely that consumers will see more alluring offers. Here’s a list of banks that offer lower interest rates on new car loans of Rs 10 lakh with repayment tenures of seven years.