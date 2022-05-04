Amazon Summer Sale 2022 starts today: Attractive deals on smartphones, earphones and more

During the sale, customers will also be able to enjoy a whopping discount on several essential appliances for homes and kitchens.

Amazon is hosting a Summer Sale on its platform starting Wednesday, May 4, 2022. During this sale, customers will be able to enjoy a whopping discount on a host of gadgets and electronics along with offers on several essential appliances for homes and kitchens.

Apart from the price cuts, customers with ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, RBL Bank debit and credit cards can enjoy 10 per cent off on select items.

As usual, Amazon Prime customers can enjoy free delivery on eligible items. Amazon is also offering exchange offers and a no-cost EMI payment mode to help customers to reduce the retailing price of the device.