Amazon Summer Sale 2022 starts today: Attractive deals on smartphones, earphones and more

During the sale, customers will also be able to enjoy a whopping discount on several essential appliances for homes and kitchens.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  May 03, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

Amazon is hosting a Summer Sale on its platform starting Wednesday, May 4, 2022. During this sale, customers will be able to enjoy a whopping discount on a host of gadgets and electronics along with offers on several essential appliances for homes and kitchens.

Apart from the price cuts, customers with ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, RBL Bank debit and credit cards can enjoy 10 per cent off on select items.

As usual, Amazon Prime customers can enjoy free delivery on eligible items. Amazon is also offering exchange offers and a no-cost EMI payment mode to help customers to reduce the retailing price of the device. 

1. Discount on smartphones

The e-commerce giant has revealed several smartphone offers that will be available to customers during the sale. 

Buyers can avail of discounts on brands including Apple, iQoo, Itel, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Redmi, Samsung, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi. 

Samsung Galaxy M33: Rs 17,999

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Rs 22,499 (including bank offers) 

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Rs 15,999

Apple iPhone SE 3 (64GB): Rs 43,900

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB): Rs 66,900

Check the Amazon website for discounts on more smartphones.

2. Wireless and true wireless earphones

The e-commerce platform is also offering discounts on smartphone accessories and earphones at the Summer Sale fest.

Amazon says wireless earphones are getting up to 78 per cent off. Check some of the most notable wireless audio products.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2: Rs 1,899

Realme Buds Q2: Rs 1,999

OnePlus Buds Z2: Rs 4,599

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Rs 6,990

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): Rs 8,990

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): Rs 16,499  

3. Amazon Products

During the sale, customers can also get Amazon's in-house Alexa enabled devices.

Amazon Smart Plug (works with Alexa): Rs 999

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2021) with all-new Alexa Voice Remote: Rs 2,899

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Rs 2,249

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, Black) + Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb combo: Rs 2,299

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB): Rs 11,299

4. Smart TVs

Customers can check out these 4K smart-TVs at the Amazon Summer Sale fest. Some TVs are available with an Amazon coupon to reduce the price.

Mi (50-inch) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X: Rs 29,999

OnePlus (43-inch) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV: Rs 29,999

Redmi (50-inch) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50: Rs 32,999

Sony Bravia (43-inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV KD-43X74: Rs 46,990    

