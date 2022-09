Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Kickstarter Deals with up to 45% discount on home appliances

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is just around the corner. This holiday sale offer has created a fantastic opportunity for you to purchase your favourite products at unbelievable savings. However, Kickstarter Deals are live on the platform already, allowing users to purchase goods before the sale begins. On electronics, home appliances, laptops, smartphones, and other items, these offers provide substantial discounts and savings. The Deal of the Day comprises various kinds of home appliances at almost half the price.