7th Pay Commission latest update: Salary of Central government employees may increase in 2022 - Here's how

According to All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) data, a 3 per cent increase in DA is expected.
Central employees may get good news in the coming new year. If reports are to be believed, the Dearness Allowance (DA) will once again increase in January 2022, which will lead to an increase in the salary of the employees. However, it is not yet decided how much dearness allowance will increase in January 2022. But, according to All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) data, a 3 per cent increase in DA is expected.
1. Good news in the new year
By the end of December 2021, there will be promotions in some departments. In addition, the fitment factor is also being discussed before Budget 2022. If this happens, the minimum basic salary will also increase.
2. AICPI data will determine DA
According to experts, dearness allowance may also be increased by 3% in January 2022. That is, with a 3% increase, the total DA can increase from 31 per cent to 34 per cent. According to AICPI data, the figures are currently out until September 2021. Accordingly, dearness allowance is 32.81 per cent. As per the data up to June 2021, the dearness allowance for July 2021 has been increased by 31 per cent. That is, according to further data, the Dearness Allowance will be calculated and may increase well.
3. AICPI figures
According to AICPI figures, the Dearness Allowance is 33 per cent as of September 2021. That is, it has increased by 2 per cent. However, the figures for October, November and December have not yet arrived. It is expected to increase by another 1 per cent.
4. DA calculation
If the CPI (IW) figure remains at 125 by December 2021, the Dearness Allowance is set to increase by 3 per cent. That is, the total DA will increase by 3% to 34%. It will be paid from January 2022 and the salary of central employees will increase.
5. Rise in HRA also
According to reports, the Centre is also likely to increase the House Rent Allowance (HRA) of Central government employees in early January 2022.