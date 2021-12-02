7th Pay Commission latest news: Important update on employees' monthly basic salary

4/5

According to experts, dearness allowance may also be increased by 3% in January 2022. That is, with a 3% increase, the total DA can increase from 31 per cent to 34 per cent. According to AICPI data, the figures are currently out until September 2021. Accordingly, dearness allowance is 32.81 per cent. As per the data up to June 2021, the dearness allowance for July 2021 has been increased by 31 per cent. That is, according to further data, the Dearness Allowance will be calculated and may increase well.