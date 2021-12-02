7th Pay Commission latest news: Important update on employees' monthly basic salary

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The government has been firm on the idea of not increasing the monthly basic salary of central employees.
1. No idea to increase Basic Pay
According to the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, the Central Government is not considering any such scheme. He also said that the fitment factor of 2.57 was implemented for all categories of employees equally with the objective of fixation of pay in the revised pay structure based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission only.
2. Minister of State for Finance
The Minister of State for Finance was asked whether the Central Government is now actively considering increasing the monthly basic pay of employees after the restoration of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief as per fitment factor based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.
3. Now it will be 31% DA
Central employees may get good news in the coming new year. If reports are to be believed, the Dearness Allowance (DA) will once again increase in January 2022, which will lead to an increase in the salary of the employees. However, it is not yet decided how much dearness allowance will increase in January 2022. But, according to All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) data, a 3 per cent increase in DA is expected.
4. AICPI data
According to experts, dearness allowance may also be increased by 3% in January 2022. That is, with a 3% increase, the total DA can increase from 31 per cent to 34 per cent. According to AICPI data, the figures are currently out until September 2021. Accordingly, dearness allowance is 32.81 per cent. As per the data up to June 2021, the dearness allowance for July 2021 has been increased by 31 per cent. That is, according to further data, the Dearness Allowance will be calculated and may increase well.
5. HRA also increased with DA
According to reports, the Centre is also likely to increase the House Rent Allowance (HRA) of Central government employees in early January 2022.