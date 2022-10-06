6 banks that offer best 5-year fixed deposits in India

Best Interest Rates in India for 5-Year Fixed Deposits Under Rs.2 Crore
A wide variety of fixed deposits (FDs) that offer a high rate of interest for 5 years are available to investors. Although tax-saving plans are typically included in 5-year fixed deposit schemes, other FD options are also available in this tenure range. YES Bank has the highest earning fixed deposit option, paying interest at a rate of 6.50 per cent p.a. for a period of five years.
1. State Bank Of India (SBI)
For an investment period of 5 years, SBI pays 5.50 per cent p.a. in interest to all holders of normal term deposits. Senior citizens pay interest at a rate of 6.30 per cent per year for this duration.
2. Axis Bank
One of the other well-known and reputable banks in India that gives an interest rate of 5.75 per cent p.a. for 5-year fixed-term deposits is Axis Bank. For older citizens, a 5-year investment period yields a 6.50 per cent annual interest rate.
3. Yes Bank
Yes Bank is offering fixed deposits with an annual interest rate of 6.50 per cent for terms of five years to the general population. YES Bank will pay senior citizens at a rate of 7.25 per cent annually. Investors have a choice between the standard fixed deposits and the five-year tax-free FD. For both FDs, the interest rate is the same. Interest will be paid either monthly or quarterly.
4. Citibank
Citibank offers term deposits with an interest rate of 3.50 per cent per year for investments made over a five-year period. Citibank will charge older folks an interest rate of 4.00 per cent p.a. Amounts invested that are less than Rs. 2 crore are subject to the bank rates. The bank also provides tax-saving term deposit plans.
5. HDFC Bank
The rate of return on fixed deposits opened with HDFC Bank for a term of five years is 5.70 per cent p.a. The bank offers older citizens an interest rate of 6.20 per cent per annum.
6. IndusInd Bank
The bank offers regular term deposits opened for a duration of 5 years at an interest rate of 6.50 per cent p.a. to the general public. The rate that applies to senior citizens is 7.00 per cent per annum.