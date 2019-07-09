Penalty not leviable for wrong TDS claim

Budget 2019 has announced an initiative with regard to making available pre-filled income-tax return forms. These forms will auto-populate income (and corresponding tax) details from various sources such as the employer companies, banks, stock exchanges, etc, as announced in the budget speech by the finance minister. This initiative is yet another positive and firm measure after Form-26AS (annual statement of TDS) was made available for taxpayers some years ago. Form-26AS helps the taxpayer to reconcile the different sources of income and the corresponding TDS deducted with the certificates received round the year from different institutions including the employer. While the pre-filled forms are widely anticipated to make the process of return filing simpler for taxpayer, at the same time it will become important to review the accuracy of the information that gets auto populated in the form. And hopefully, the pre-filled forms will provide the flexibility to make corrections in the data, as and when required.

Like in this week's case, a taxpayer had filed his return of income for the assessment year 2013-14 and had claimed credit for taxes deducted at source (TDS) of Rs 3.48 lakhs without offering the corresponding income to tax in the return. During the course of assessment proceedings, when this fact came to the attention of the tax officer, he sought an explanation from the taxpayer. It was explained to the tax officer that the said TDS belonged to some other party and hence the corresponding income was not offered to tax in his return of income. The tax officer was of the opinion that as the income has not been offered to tax, the credit for TDS cannot be allowed and hence rejected his claim in the assessment order without making any addition of income.

Further, the tax officer initiated penalty proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Act for furnishing inaccurate particulars of income and concealment of income. The tax officer's ground for levying the penalty was that the taxpayer had not offered any valid explanation as to why the excess claim of TDS was made in the return.

When the matter came up for appeal, the first appellate authority was of the opinion that the taxpayer should have known that it had not received any income corresponding to the TDS credit claimed and thus agreed with the tax officer's view that penalty was leviable in this case.

On further appeal, the Mumbai tax Tribunal observed that although the TDS credit did not belong to the assessee, he had claimed the credit as it appeared in the Form-26AS for the said assessment year. In his defense, the taxpayer argued that even if the TDS was wrongly claimed in the return of income, credit is allowed only after due verification of TDS as appearing in Form-26AS. The Tribunal was now required to decide on a tricky issue whether penalty under the relevant provisions can be levied where no addition to income has been made by the tax officer.

The Tribunal was of the opinion that the penalty can be initiated only when there is a concealment of income or inaccurate particulars of income furnished on the part of the taxpayer. The penalty cannot be levied in a case where there is a mere wrong claim of TDS made by the taxpayer. Further, the provisions for penalty provides a mechanism where the penalty is calculated anywhere between 100% to 300% of the tax that is sought to be evaded. As the taxpayer has not evaded any taxes, penalty cannot be imposed.

The writer is a Sebi-registered investment advisor