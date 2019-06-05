The right way to measure the performance of a fund is by considering factors such as consistency, risk-adjusted return, and total return

Investment is a process that requires investors to have patience and perseverance to keep their investments on track during their defined time horizon. This process involves having an investment plan in place, follow a disciplined approach to investing and opt for suitable investment products. A collective investment vehicle such as mutual funds has all the ingredients that are essential to achieve investment success. Mutual funds offer the best in terms of transparency, tax efficiency, liquidity, and professional fund management. However, to get the best out of this wonderful investment vehicle, it is important to avoid few things that can derail one's investment process. If you are an existing investor or looking to begin your investment process, here's what you need to avoid.

Temptations to time the market

While everyone would like to invest when the markets are down and exit when the markets are high, not many of us can time the market perfectly. That's because short-term market movements can be quite unpredictable. In fact, even the most experienced fund managers find it difficult to time the market successfully on a consistent basis. No wonder, when a common investor tries to do this, he invariably finds the market moving in the opposite direction.

Therefore, the best strategy is to follow a goal-based investment process and build an asset allocation based on the time horizon for each of the goals. Although there may be temptations along the way to take advantage of certain short-term opportunities, it pays to rebalance the portfolio in a planned manner rather than making haphazard investment decisions. You can maintain the portfolio mix within your risk-taking capacity.

Hence, rebalancing the portfolio, probably once a year, not only keeps the risk levels within your acceptable limits but also ensures that you remain invested in different asset classes at all times. In other words, you can avoid moving in or out of an asset class completely.

Relying on short-term performance alone

Investors usually have a tendency to make investment decisions based on short-term performance, especially in the case of equity and equity-oriented funds. Needless to say, too much of emphasis on short-term performance can be quite risky as it doesn't reflect the true potential as well as the risks associated with a fund. While performance can be a useful tool for analysing which scheme to get into, it is important to keep the performance in perspective. The right way to measure the performance of a fund is by considering factors such as consistency, risk-adjusted return, and total return.

Each of these factors is very important and has a varying degree of significance for different kinds of funds and investors. For example, for some investors, consistency can be a more important measure than total return, that is, growth in NAV plus dividend received. Remember, a fund may have generated an impressive total return for you overtime, but intermittent volatility may make it difficult for you to retain in the portfolio.

Lack of participation in decision making

There are a number of benefits of engaging with a professional advisor. However, it is equally important for you to actively participate in the decision-making process. While an advisor can help in terms of determining the course of action and selection of investment options, you still have an important role to play in defining the parameters.

It is equally important for you to participate in monitoring the progress of your portfolio. This will not only help in assessing the quality of advice you have been receiving but also in ensuring that the portfolio remains on track to achieve your various investment goals over varied time horizons. Besides, it will also keep your advisor on his or her toes.

The writer is CEO, Wiseinvest Advisors