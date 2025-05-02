As AI moves from research labs into real-world products, Darji believes infrastructure needs are shifting rapidly.

As generative AI reshapes modern software, the systems that support it are becoming just as important as the models themselves. Yogesh Darji, an engineer and founder with a background in distributed systems and AI infrastructure, has spent the last decade working at the foundation of large-scale systems—building backend platforms that power mission-critical workloads in cloud computing, messaging, and AI applications.

With experience contributing to AWS, Twilio, and TaxBit infrastructure, Darji has helped build and operate production systems that scale globally and process billions of transactions. “At scale, it’s not just about performance,” he says. “It’s about reliability, observability, and evolving systems quickly without breaking things.”

As AI moves from research labs into real-world products, Darji believes infrastructure needs are shifting rapidly. The rise of models like GPT-4, Claude, and Gemini has led to a new set of requirements around latency, orchestration, and context awareness. “Most teams are still focused on just getting a model to run. But the future is about how models interact with tools, remember things, and act autonomously across user sessions. That demands a very different kind of infra.”

He sees AI agents, autonomous software that can reason, plan, and take action—as the next major shift in application architecture. “If you want to build anything beyond single-turn interactions, you need persistent context, tool routing, and feedback loops. Most product stacks today aren’t built for that.”

One development he’s particularly excited about is the Model Context Protocol (MCP), a standard proposed by Anthropic that defines how models plug into tools, data sources, and external systems. “MCP is a big unlock. It makes models modular and programmable, which is exactly what we need to build AI-native software at scale.”

To make this more accessible to teams without deep ML expertise, Darji and his team recently released an open-source fine-tuning SDK that simplifies the process of adapting large language models. The SDK supports dataset upload, hyperparameter tuning, and fine-tuning of open-source models such as LLaMA 3.3 and others—lowering the barrier for builders who want to customize models without managing infrastructure from scratch.

“What excites me most is giving smaller teams the ability to ship AI features without waiting on an ML platform team. That’s where real innovation happens—at the edges, with people solving specific problems for their users.”

As generative AI continues to evolve, Darji believes infrastructure will become a defining layer of the stack—shaping not just how quickly teams can move, but what kind of products they can build in the first place.