New Delhi[India], May 28: In a significant demonstration of commitment to global humanitarianism, philanthropist Sudha Reddy hosted the 108 global delegates of Miss World 2025 and Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, for an poignant ‘ Beauty With A Purpose Gala’ at her private residence, Mon Amour Palais. The evening shone a important limelight on the transformative social impact enterprise commanded by the Miss World rivals, buttressing the pageant's core objective.



The emotional and programmatic centerpiece of the event was the ‘ Beauty With A Purpose’ donations. Select delegates took the stage to partake compelling and deeply particular narratives of their ongoing work in critical areas similar as education, healthcare and community development within their separate countries. The message of peace and equality reverberated impactfully with the attendess, diversely illustrating the impact of the Miss World platform towards empowering women as leaders and changemakers.



An significant act of the evening was the illustration of the top five ‘ Beauty With A Purpose’ systems. These outstanding enterprise were praised for fostering sustainable and change. The delegates were welcomed on stage by attending royal dignitaries.



The moment of release of 25 saved doves marked as a sterling symbol of peace, love and harmony, reverberating deeply with the gala's core tenets of compassion and harmony.



The doves disappeared in the blue skies, marking the flight as a reminder of the shared concerns for the humanity. This humane gesture left a long lasting impression upon the attendees, highlighting the significance of creating a peaceful and harmonious globe.



Hostess Sudha Reddy exposed Miss World delegates to a rich artistic heritage. Through courteously curated gests , the delegates gained a deeper appreciation for the beauty and diversity of Indian traditions. The delegates expressed their gratefulness for the gracious hello and the occasion to forge connections



The gala's profound communication of global commission and tactfulness was farther corroborated by the presence of distinguished guests, notably Lakshmi Puri, who is the former Assistant Secretary- General of the United Nations and a noted torchbearer for gender equality and civil protection of rights. It underlines the significant alignment with the humanitarian efforts towards progress, peace and equality. Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Spl Chief Secretary Commerce, Government of Telangana, also attended the event.



Besides meeting Sudha Reddy, the participants envisaged the evening as a platform to foster connections and amplify the voices of youthful women committed to service. Her vision, participated with Julia Morley CBE, was to produce an terrain where the spirit of philanthropic action could be celebrated and further catalysed. The quotation by Khalil Gibran," Beauty isn't in the face, beauty is a light in the heart," adorning the menu, impeccably reprised the evening's morality.



The ‘Beauty With A Purpose Gala’ at Mon Amour Palais curated by Khushi Singh of Percept Limited transcended a bare social gathering, evolving into a sincere homage to collaborative philanthropic action and India’s part as a lamp of purpose, unity and harmony on the global stage.

