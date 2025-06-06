PEOPLE
If you are seeking IVF treatment, IUI, fertility preservation, or advanced reproductive care, Dr. Mona Dahiya is a name that combines medical excellence with personalized care.
It is estimated that there are about 27.5 million Infertile couples in India. About 15% of Indian Couples are facing infertility issues due to late marriages, unhealthy lifestyle, stress, and other factors like pollution. In the search for fertility treatments and reproductive health, finding the right IVF specialist makes a big difference given the fact it is all about time and money. In Delhi and the adjoining NCR region Dr Mona Dahiya has become a saviour for over 25,000 couples struggling with infertility problems. Dr. Mona Dahiya has been repeatedly recognized as the best fertility doctor in Delhi for the past 10 years by all leading medical bodies like Indian Fertility society and Medical Council of India. She has Over 25 years of infertility treatment both in India as well as abroad. Her experience in treating complex infertility issues with personalized plans has earned global recognition for her success rates.
If you are seeking IVF treatment, IUI, fertility preservation, or advanced reproductive care, Dr. Mona Dahiya is a name that combines medical excellence with personalized care. Her highest IVF success rates have earned her the reputation of the Best IVF doctor in Delhi since the year 1999. There are numerous reasons why she is considered the top fertility specialist in Delhi. She is very popular for her personalized treatment approaches and patient IVF success stories. Below are 5 key reasons why patient across India choose her for fertility treatment in Delhi.
Why Patients Choose Dr. Mona Dahiya as their Fertility Specialist?
1. International Reputation & Excellent Medical Qualifications
Dr. Mona Dahiya is a distinguished gynaecologist and fertility specialist with international training in reproductive medicine from the Top medical institutions in India and Abroad. Her qualifications include:
Her Fertility Centres in Delhi NCR have been providing patients with the most advanced and effective treatments that are available in only advanced nations like USA & UK.
2. Highest IVF Success Rates 0f 90%
One of the key reasons why Dr. Mona is applauded as the best IVF doctor in Delhi is her impressive average IVF success rates of 90%. She is a world-famous fertility doctor who is known for tailoring each treatment plan based on individual needs to increase the chances of a successful pregnancy. It is a known fact that Dr Mona Dahiya is India’s Top infertility doctor who provides the most advanced infertility treatment procedures with near perfect success rates. She is a celebrated name for the following services.
3. Patient-Centric Approach & Overall Care
It is a known fact that Infertility is an emotionally draining journey for all patients. Dr. Mona’s and her team approach focuses on:
Her empathetic nature has been appreciated by over 1000 couples over review platforms like Google & Trust Index making her one of the most trusted fertility doctors in Delhi.
4. State-of-the-Art Fertility Clinic in Delhi NCR
Dr. Mona Dahiya is a Senior Fertility physician who practices at leading fertility centres and IVF hospitals in Delhi. Her IVF clinic in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram is equipped with:
Her IVF centres in Delhi NCR are equipped with world-class infertility treatment options so that no one needs to travel abroad.
5. Highest Patient Reviews & Successful IVF Success Stories:
Case 1: Overcoming PCOS & Conceiving Through IVF: After years of failed attempts due to PCOS, Dr. Mona’s customized IVF protocol worked in the first cycle! Today, we are parents to a healthy baby girl. – Priya & Rohit, Delhi
Case 2: Male Infertility Success with ICSI: Low sperm count shattered our dreams, but Dr. Mona recommended ICSI, and it worked! We are forever grateful for her expertise. – Ananya & Rajiv, Gurgaon.
Case 3: Second IVF Attempt After Multiple Miscarriages: After three miscarriages, we almost lost hope. Dr. Mona’s thorough diagnosis and tailored IVF approach gave us our rainbow baby. --Neha & Vikram, Noida.
Fertility Treatments Offered by Dr. Mona Dahiya
1. In Vitro Fertilization (IVF): Dr Mona Dahiya provides the most effective fertility treatment in Delhi. Her IVF centre in Delhi provides the most advanced eggs and sperm fertilization laboratory. The embryo transfer techniques in her IVF clinic are globally certified.
2. Intrauterine Insemination (IUI): She provides low cost IUI treatment packages at INR 15,000/-.
3. ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection): She is a master for severe male infertility wherein a single sperm is injected directly into the egg.
4. Fertility Preservation (Egg/Sperm Freezing): Dr Mona is a blessing for patients undergoing cancer treatment or delaying parenthood.
5. Laparoscopy & Hysteroscopy for Fertility Issues: Her IVF hospital in Delhi provides Minimally invasive surgeries to treat endometriosis, fibroids, or blocked tubes.
6. Donor Egg & Sperm Programs: Her Fertility Centre in Delhi is a saviour or patients requiring donor assistance, with strict confidentiality and high-quality screening.
7. IVF for International Patients: Dr Mona’s Fertility centre in Delhi is a Top destination for international patients seeking affordable fertility treatment in India. Her Fertility clinic in Delhi is a certified clinic that assists in Medical Visa and all other assistance for international patients to streamline their travel and treatment.
FAQs – Frequently Asked Questions by Infertility Patients
1. What makes Dr. Mona Dahiya as the best fertility doctor in Delhi?
Dr. Mona is a highly trained Fertility doctor with proven IVF success rates using the latest advanced technology. Her success rates and Patient reviews make her the top choice for fertility treatment in Delhi.
2. What is the success rate of IVF with Dr. Mona Dahiya?
Her IVF clinic boasts average success rates exceeding 90%. Her high success rates are not just the highest in India but almost double the national average. This is due to her personalized treatment protocols and correct diagnosis.
3. How much does IVF treatment cost in Delhi with Dr. Mona Dahiya?
Dr Mona Dahiya is a very morally upright doctor with all costs explained by a trained financial counsellor. The IVF treatment costs vary based on individual needs, but her clinic offers competitive and transparent pricing with no hidden charges starting at INR 1,00.000/-.
4. Does she treat male infertility as well?
Yes, Dr Mona Dahiya is proficient in treating male infertility problems. She provides ICSI, sperm retrieval, and hormonal treatments for male-factor infertility problems.
5. What is the first step in a fertility consultation?
Dr Mona Dahiya provides a detailed fertility assessment which includes hormone tests, ultrasound, and semen analysis. Her Team then creates a customized treatment plan based on Fertility tests and past medical history.
6. Are there financing options available?
Her fertility clinic in Delhi offers many EMI and insurance-supported options that make all treatments affordable and within reach of middle-class families.
Final Words: Begin your Parenthood journey with Dr Mona Dahiya
For any couple searching for the best fertility specialist in Delhi, look no further than Dr. Mona Dahiya. With her 25 years of expertise, cutting-edge treatments, and patient-first approach, she has transformed the lives of 25,000 couples. Book a consultation today and take the first step toward your dream of parenthood.
Visit: www.drmonadahiya.com Or www.littleangelivf.com
Call: +91-9267982924
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drmonadahiya
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmonadahiya/?igsh=MXd5eGJzYnAxeWRmdA%3D%3D#
Disclaimer-This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.
Will Muhammad Yunus face ICC trial for targeted killings, genocide? Human Rights group planning...
Shreyas Iyer’s Falcons outshine Suryakumar Yadav’s Knights in T20 Mumbai League 2025 season 3 thriller
The Best IVF Doctor in Delhi - fertility & Reproductive Care
Are you at risk of morning heart attack? Here’s what you should know
Microsoft owner Bill Gates not to bequeath his assets to wife, son, daughter, he will donate $200 billion to...
Months after Sheikh Hasina fled country, Bangladesh to hold its first elections in..., Muhammad Yunus says....
ENG vs IND: Who will take Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's place in Test side? Shubman Gill's cryptic response leaves fans speculating
PM Modi to attend G7 Summit in Canada after call from Mark Carney, says, 'look forward to...'
'Muslims’ in Pakistan are being fined Rs 1.5 lakh on Eid due to.., reason will shock you
'Loved the way our Sarpanch...': Preity Zinta finally breaks silence on Punjab Kings' IPL 2025 final defeat to RCB
US President Donald Trump's BIG statement day after his spat with Elon Musk, says 'he lost...'
Will AI cut millions of jobs? Will Google, Alphabet sack workers or hire more people? Sundar Pichai says...
Elon Musk's Starlink set to launch in India: Expected price, speed, plan, other details...
Indian railway coach attendant caught taking money for unreserved seats: ‘They should be suspended’
Meet woman, cracked UPSC exam four times, didn't stop till she became IFS officer with AIR...; Know her preparation tips
Anil Ambani net worth: Reliance Group boss was once richer brother and India's wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani, know how rich is he now
Ishaan Khatter rides MG Cyperster, world's fastest MG roadster, know how much it costs, and when you can buy it in India
This woman owns Rs 100 crore in illegal properties, Mercedes, BMW, she belongs to..., her profession is...
Rohit Sharma opens up on Test cricket for the first time since retirement, reveals father reaction to sudden exit
This Tata Group company's big move, joins hands with BEL to..., to benefit...
Meet Indian businessman who owns most expensive car worth Rs..., not Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani, Nikhil Kamath, his name is...
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone 'ousted' from Kalki Part 2 due to work-hour disagreements? Here's what we know
Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan's film leaked few hours after release, HD prints available on...
Elon Musk to challenge Mukesh Ambani as his company gets telcom ministry nod to launch...
India's decision to punish Pakistan by suspending IWT leaves Islamabad at verge of..., Bilawal Bhutto warns India of nuclear war, says...
'Why couldn't you wait 1-2 days? Why such a hurry?' After Gautam Gambhir, ex-KKR star slams RCB for Bengaluru stampede tragedy
Vikrant Massey comments on Prithiviraj Chauhan, says warrior was never truly defeated after watching show's promo
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta receives death threat, probe underway
'This is unacceptable': Woman finds ants in instant noodles ordered online, internet reacts strongly
Not Pataudi Trophy, England-India Test series will now be played for Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy; legends to unveil silverware on...
Meet Ishaan Tharoor, Shashi Tharoor's journalist son, who grilled Congress MP over Operation Sindoor, Pakistan's involvement in Pahalgam terror attack
This man was behind success of Kissan, Berger Paints, Cadbury, his biggest success came with..., his famous son is...
Eid-ul-Azha special: Five delicious and nutritious recipes to celebrate Bakrid
After falling out with Donald Trump, Elon Musk's Tesla loses THIS much in one day, equal to value of THIS Tata company...
Housefull 5: Tarun Mansukhani says shooting 2 climaxes was 'difficult', admits making....: 'When I have 19 actors...'
Why 'Arrest Kohli' is trending on social media? Netizens say, 'Never forget...'
After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India's two-time World Cup winner announces retirement, played for Mumbai Indians, he is....
'Lalit Modi called me and said....': Vijay Mallya reveals why he bought RCB in IPL bidding and signed Virat Kohli in 2008
Vijay Mallya net worth: How former Kingfisher and RCB owner took his business from Rs 6400 crore to Rs 10000 crore, then lost everything and is...
All's not well between Virat Kohli’s sister and Anushka Sharma? Bhawna Kohli Dhingra finally breaks her silence, says 'Love doesn't...'
Tom Cruise earns Guinness World Record for THIS stunt in Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning
Meet second Muslim woman to crack UPSC exam, her family has 3 IAS, 1 IPS and 5 RAS officers, her AIR was..., she is...
Meet woman, daughter of a billionaire, who gave up inheritance worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a commoner, her father is..., she is now..
ED raids Dino Morea's residence in Mumbai in Rs 65 crore River Mithi cleaning scam: Watch
Was Donald Trump involved in Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal? Elon Musk makes startling revelation, says...
'Had a heart attack': Viral video shows man’s risky close call with giant crocodile
Who is the new owner of Jeetendra's Mumbai plot worth Rs 855 crore?
This film, rejected by Sunny Deol and Ajay Devgn, helped revive Akshay Kumar's career, earned three times its budget, lead actress was..., movie is..
COVID-19 in India: Experts say infections growing milder, occasional surges expected but...
How much will your EMI decrease after RBI slashes interest rate? If you have home loan of Rs 50 lakh, you will save...
This film, made for Rs 19 crores, earned Rs 90 crore at box office, but Amitabh Bachchan charged only Rs 1 for his role due to..., movie was..
Katra to Srinagar in 3 hours: PM Modi flags off new Kashmir Vande Bharat express, know ticket prices, stoppages, timings and more
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin call it quits after dating for 8 years
Adnan Sami, who was once of 230 kg, was told he could die in 180 days, what he did next will shock you
Housefull 5 movie review: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan's film is funny, loud, and hilariously entertaining
India's most expensive film of 1980 was rejected by Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan then made it superhit, made for Rs 4 crore, it earned Rs..., movie was..
Donald Trump and Elon Musk's fallout sparks meme fest, netizens joke, 'Modi ji should declare a ceasefire...'
Vijay Mallya's BIG statement on his will to return to India, says, 'If I have...'
Meet auto driver who does not drive his vehicle, still earns upto Rs 8 lakh per month, more than many CEOs, CAs, due to...
RJ Mahvash reacts after troll says she used Yuzvendra Chahal’s name to gain followers, calls him 'chotu': 'Your knowledge...'
Amitabh Bachchan smoked 200 cigarettes a day, drank anything he got his hands on, ate meat, then suddenly chose to quit due to...
Meet India's richest woman in tech sector, she co-founded firm with brother, works as..., her net worth is Rs...
Dubai's Burj Khalifa, stands as world’s tallest building because of India, THIS Indian company supplied….
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: Active tally in India crosses 5000 mark; 7 deaths reported in 24 hours
Who is Nikhil Sosale? Top RCB official arrested over Bengaluru stampede case which killed 11 fans
Big update on Trump's ban on US entry for foreign students at Harvard, judge puts...
When Thug Life star Kamal Haasan’s first wife Vani gave him befitting reply after he claimed divorce left him bankrupt: ‘He even refused to...'
Everyone kept watching IPL 2025 final, while Mukesh Ambani made a lot of money; here's how, Ambani gets richer by...
Good news for borrowers as RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 5.5%, stance changed to ‘Neutral’ from...
Not Hema Malini, this actress was first choice to play Amitabh Bachchan’s wife in Baghban, refused to play mother of four kids at…, name is..
This Bigg Boss fame actress has married PBKS player Shreyas Iyer in her mind, considers herself mother of his children, she is...
Upset Akshay Kumar fans slam Siddharth Anand, ask him his problem with actor; here's why
Meet woman, former Miss India finalist who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 93 in first attempt without coaching, but didn't become IAS officer because...
Thug Life box office collection day 1: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam's film starts well despite being banned in Karnataka, earns Rs...
Meet woman who cracked NEET-UG with AIR... scored 710 marks out of 720, went to AIIMS, didn't have strict study routine, she is from...
Tesla share price crashes over 14% amid public feud between Elon Musk, Donald Trump
Kamal Haasan's daughter Aksharaa warns film industry, fans: 'Kindly remain...'
Jeetendra didn't want to work with this B-grade actress, director asked him to leave, later Dilip Kumar, Mehmood made her career; she is...
Meet IPS officer, former Bollywood actress, daughter of former BJP MP, cleared UPSC exam with AIR..., she is...
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah to not play all 5 Tests? Head coach Gautam Gambhir makes big revelation ahead of England tour
Who are freelance air hostesses, what do they do, and what is their salary like?
Eid al-Adha 2025: Are schools, banks, stock market closed on Bakrid? Check what's open, closed
Viral video: Adorable kids recreate Baahubali’s iconic death scene, netizens say 'chotappa Kills chotubali
After Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Elon Musk’s father visits Iskon Temple, says THIS on Tesla’s investment in India
SHOCKING! Woman in Uttarakhand lets boyfriend and his aide rape 13-year-old daughter for months
Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Elon Musk, says, 'easiest way to save billions of dollars is...'
DNA TV Show: Who is Madam N, Pakistan's ISI agent, involved in anti-India conspiracies?
DNA Verified: Has govt declared a public holiday for June 6? Know truth behind viral claim
After Metro In Dino, Pankaj Tripathi teams up with Aditi Rao Hydari in situational comedy 'Parivarik ManuRanjan'
Zaheer Khan sacked? LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka likely to make big changes after team's flop show in IPL 2025
This country has most expensive nuclear bomb ever built, it is worth Rs…; not Russia, China, Israel
Elon Musk's BIG attack on Donald Trump after 'big beautiful bill', says, 'Without me, he would have...'
More bad news for Pakistan, China as India gears up to test ET-LDHCM missile in..., can travel faster than.., hit air defence systems and...
Anil Ambani races ahead of Mukesh Ambani, his company becomes first in India to develop....
Meet actress who has given maximum Rs 100 crore hit films; it’s not Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra or Kangana Ranaut
Meet actress who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, ruled box office, earned Rs 350 crore with investment of just Rs 35 crore without working in any film, she is...
'Players are used to...': Shubman Gill on playing without legends like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in England
Meet 'right hand' of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, works closely with Isha Ambani, once secured Rs 48908 crore deal with...
MP Mahua Moitra ties the knot with Pinaki Misra in Raw Mango saree that took 45 days to create
Meet Govinda's actress who became overnight star after debut film, quit acting at peak of her career due to..., lost many films, is now..