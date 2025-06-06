If you are seeking IVF treatment, IUI, fertility preservation, or advanced reproductive care, Dr. Mona Dahiya is a name that combines medical excellence with personalized care.

It is estimated that there are about 27.5 million Infertile couples in India. About 15% of Indian Couples are facing infertility issues due to late marriages, unhealthy lifestyle, stress, and other factors like pollution. In the search for fertility treatments and reproductive health, finding the right IVF specialist makes a big difference given the fact it is all about time and money. In Delhi and the adjoining NCR region Dr Mona Dahiya has become a saviour for over 25,000 couples struggling with infertility problems. Dr. Mona Dahiya has been repeatedly recognized as the best fertility doctor in Delhi for the past 10 years by all leading medical bodies like Indian Fertility society and Medical Council of India. She has Over 25 years of infertility treatment both in India as well as abroad. Her experience in treating complex infertility issues with personalized plans has earned global recognition for her success rates.

If you are seeking IVF treatment, IUI, fertility preservation, or advanced reproductive care, Dr. Mona Dahiya is a name that combines medical excellence with personalized care. Her highest IVF success rates have earned her the reputation of the Best IVF doctor in Delhi since the year 1999. There are numerous reasons why she is considered the top fertility specialist in Delhi. She is very popular for her personalized treatment approaches and patient IVF success stories. Below are 5 key reasons why patient across India choose her for fertility treatment in Delhi.

Why Patients Choose Dr. Mona Dahiya as their Fertility Specialist?

1. International Reputation & Excellent Medical Qualifications

Dr. Mona Dahiya is a distinguished gynaecologist and fertility specialist with international training in reproductive medicine from the Top medical institutions in India and Abroad. Her qualifications include:

6 Months Advanced Fellowship training in fertility treatments from Singapore General Hospital.

25 Years of experience as a visiting Senior IVF Specialist at the Top IVF Centres in Delhi.

A Gold Medallist in M.B.B.S & M.D from Delhi University.

Continuous research and development contributions on latest assisted reproductive technologies with over 100 Publications.

She is a Winner of More than 50 Prestigious International & National Awards on Infertility treatment.

Dr Mona Dahiya is a distinguished member of the prestigious Indian Fertility Society and Medical Council of India.

Her Fertility Centres in Delhi NCR have been providing patients with the most advanced and effective treatments that are available in only advanced nations like USA & UK.

2. Highest IVF Success Rates 0f 90%

One of the key reasons why Dr. Mona is applauded as the best IVF doctor in Delhi is her impressive average IVF success rates of 90%. She is a world-famous fertility doctor who is known for tailoring each treatment plan based on individual needs to increase the chances of a successful pregnancy. It is a known fact that Dr Mona Dahiya is India’s Top infertility doctor who provides the most advanced infertility treatment procedures with near perfect success rates. She is a celebrated name for the following services.

Low-Cost IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) treatment in Delhi.

Affordable IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) treatment in Delhi.

Egg & Sperm Donation Programs for patients who cannot conceive through their own eggs and/or sperms.

Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET) & Fertility Preservation for couples who wish to delay family planning or have some medical conditions.

Women with PCOS, Low AMH & Endometriosis-related Infertility issues.

Altruistic Surrogacy Services for Indian Couples who have a certificate of essentiality and eligibility as per Indian Laws.

3. Patient-Centric Approach & Overall Care

It is a known fact that Infertility is an emotionally draining journey for all patients. Dr. Mona’s and her team approach focuses on:

Personalized treatment plans.

Transparent communication.

Emotional & psychological support.

Affordable & ethical fertility care.

Her empathetic nature has been appreciated by over 1000 couples over review platforms like Google & Trust Index making her one of the most trusted fertility doctors in Delhi.

4. State-of-the-Art Fertility Clinic in Delhi NCR

Dr. Mona Dahiya is a Senior Fertility physician who practices at leading fertility centres and IVF hospitals in Delhi. Her IVF clinic in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram is equipped with:

Advanced IVF lab with AI assisted technology for Diagnosis.

Highly skilled team of embryologists and Nursing staff.

Cutting-edge genetic screening (PGT) and cryopreservation.

Comprehensive fertility tests and maternity care.

Her IVF centres in Delhi NCR are equipped with world-class infertility treatment options so that no one needs to travel abroad.

5. Highest Patient Reviews & Successful IVF Success Stories:

Case 1: Overcoming PCOS & Conceiving Through IVF: After years of failed attempts due to PCOS, Dr. Mona’s customized IVF protocol worked in the first cycle! Today, we are parents to a healthy baby girl. – Priya & Rohit, Delhi

Case 2: Male Infertility Success with ICSI: Low sperm count shattered our dreams, but Dr. Mona recommended ICSI, and it worked! We are forever grateful for her expertise. – Ananya & Rajiv, Gurgaon.

Case 3: Second IVF Attempt After Multiple Miscarriages: After three miscarriages, we almost lost hope. Dr. Mona’s thorough diagnosis and tailored IVF approach gave us our rainbow baby. --Neha & Vikram, Noida.

Fertility Treatments Offered by Dr. Mona Dahiya

1. In Vitro Fertilization (IVF): Dr Mona Dahiya provides the most effective fertility treatment in Delhi. Her IVF centre in Delhi provides the most advanced eggs and sperm fertilization laboratory. The embryo transfer techniques in her IVF clinic are globally certified.

2. Intrauterine Insemination (IUI): She provides low cost IUI treatment packages at INR 15,000/-.

3. ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection): She is a master for severe male infertility wherein a single sperm is injected directly into the egg.

4. Fertility Preservation (Egg/Sperm Freezing): Dr Mona is a blessing for patients undergoing cancer treatment or delaying parenthood.

5. Laparoscopy & Hysteroscopy for Fertility Issues: Her IVF hospital in Delhi provides Minimally invasive surgeries to treat endometriosis, fibroids, or blocked tubes.

6. Donor Egg & Sperm Programs: Her Fertility Centre in Delhi is a saviour or patients requiring donor assistance, with strict confidentiality and high-quality screening.

7. IVF for International Patients: Dr Mona’s Fertility centre in Delhi is a Top destination for international patients seeking affordable fertility treatment in India. Her Fertility clinic in Delhi is a certified clinic that assists in Medical Visa and all other assistance for international patients to streamline their travel and treatment.

FAQs – Frequently Asked Questions by Infertility Patients

1. What makes Dr. Mona Dahiya as the best fertility doctor in Delhi?

Dr. Mona is a highly trained Fertility doctor with proven IVF success rates using the latest advanced technology. Her success rates and Patient reviews make her the top choice for fertility treatment in Delhi.

2. What is the success rate of IVF with Dr. Mona Dahiya?

Her IVF clinic boasts average success rates exceeding 90%. Her high success rates are not just the highest in India but almost double the national average. This is due to her personalized treatment protocols and correct diagnosis.

3. How much does IVF treatment cost in Delhi with Dr. Mona Dahiya?

Dr Mona Dahiya is a very morally upright doctor with all costs explained by a trained financial counsellor. The IVF treatment costs vary based on individual needs, but her clinic offers competitive and transparent pricing with no hidden charges starting at INR 1,00.000/-.

4. Does she treat male infertility as well?

Yes, Dr Mona Dahiya is proficient in treating male infertility problems. She provides ICSI, sperm retrieval, and hormonal treatments for male-factor infertility problems.

5. What is the first step in a fertility consultation?

Dr Mona Dahiya provides a detailed fertility assessment which includes hormone tests, ultrasound, and semen analysis. Her Team then creates a customized treatment plan based on Fertility tests and past medical history.

6. Are there financing options available?

Her fertility clinic in Delhi offers many EMI and insurance-supported options that make all treatments affordable and within reach of middle-class families.

Final Words: Begin your Parenthood journey with Dr Mona Dahiya

For any couple searching for the best fertility specialist in Delhi, look no further than Dr. Mona Dahiya. With her 25 years of expertise, cutting-edge treatments, and patient-first approach, she has transformed the lives of 25,000 couples. Book a consultation today and take the first step toward your dream of parenthood.

Visit: www.drmonadahiya.com Or www.littleangelivf.com

Call: +91-9267982924

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drmonadahiya

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmonadahiya/?igsh=MXd5eGJzYnAxeWRmdA%3D%3D#

Disclaimer-This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.