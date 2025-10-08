Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PEOPLE

Sikh Entrepreneur Carves a Rare Space in India’s $300 Billion Real Estate Market

Ashwinder R. Singh, a Sikh entrepreneur, built his real estate career on integrity and trust, driving meaningful development and industry reform.

Latest News

Priyanka Gupta

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 04:07 PM IST

Sikh Entrepreneur Carves a Rare Space in India’s $300 Billion Real Estate Market
For Ashwinder R. Singh, the nation comes first. Everything else follows.

Rooted in the legacy of his late father - a 1971 war hero and martyr - Singh views real estate as more than an enterprise. For him, it is a way to build the physical and social fabric of a stronger India.

In a $300-billion industry that mirrors the country’s ambitions, contradictions, and growing pains, Singh stands apart - steady, methodical, and quietly effective. His voice carries the discipline of a banker, the conviction of an entrepreneur, and the conscience of a soldier’s son.

From Banking Halls to Building Trust

Singh’s early years were shaped by the precision of finance. At Citibank, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank and Fullerton Singapore, he learned to see capital not as currency but as trust - something that grows only when handled with integrity.

That belief became his compass when he co-founded IndiaHomes, among India’s earliest PropTech startup. The company raised over $25 million and introduced digital housing transactions to the market long before the term “PropTech” entered the lexicon.

Singh mentors startup founders at IIT Bombay and India Accelerator, helping young entrepreneurs build purpose-driven businesses. He also serves as Chief Advisor to the Board of Bitsave, India’s leading crypto-fintech company, where he guides governance and long-term strategy.

He went on to lead JLL Residential as CEO and later co-founded ANAROCK as its first Chief Executive, helping it evolve into one of India’s most respected real estate service firms. At Bhartiya Urban, he steered the development of a 150-acre integrated township in Bengaluru as its CEO, blending modern design with Indian sensibility.

Building Legacy with Purpose

Singh is now a full-time entrepreneur, shaping BCD Royale - a development venture in partnership with BCD Group, one of India’s oldest and trusted construction companies.

Within his first year, his team launched BCD City, a 70-acre integrated township in Bengaluru, a project that reflects his belief in structure, transparency, and long-term value. He also serves as Vice Chairman of the Group.

“It’s not about scale,” Singh often says. “It’s about trust. Scale follows trust.”

That quiet conviction earned him one of the most respected titles in the industry, The Real Estate Person of the Year 2025 from Construction Week - an award and honour that celebrates governance over glamour.

Beyond Commerce

Singh’s influence extends well beyond corporate corridors.

He is famous author of the real estate master trilogy and his books Master Residential Real Estate and Master Commercial Real Estate have become reference points for professionals, investors, and students across the country. One featured on Shark Tank India, the other was recognised as Business Book of the Year.

Through his widely read newsletter, OpenHouse, Singh continues to share insights that simplify a complex industry. His writing speaks not of markets, but of people - those who build, buy, and dream.

Leadership with Clarity

As Chairman of the CII Real Estate Committee (North), Member of the CII National Taskforce on Ease of Doing Business, and Advisor to NAR-India, Indias apex channel parter body, Singh has helped strengthen dialogue between developers, real estate professionals, policymakers, and financial institutions.

He also chaired CII’s international real estate delegations to the UAE and Singapore and moderated conversations with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Hardeep Singh Puri - always focusing on how India can build with greater integrity, efficiency, and heart.

A Quiet Constant in a Changing Industry

In an ecosystem often driven by noise, Singh’s approach is deliberate and disciplined. His leadership represents a shift from ambition to accountability, a reminder that progress built on purpose endures longer than success built on speed. Singh often says that the road ahead is challenging and will test him as an entrepreneur. Yet it is in that struggle that the real learning lies. He believes the coming decade will redefine Indian real estate, not by how much it builds, but by how meaningfully it builds, through culture, trust, and the collective strength of good people. For him, success is not about reaching faster; it is about walking together, with clarity, simplicity, and courage – lessons learnt by him at home in his growing up days.

