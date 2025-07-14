Raul Handa's visionary leadership is transforming the very idea of entrepreneurship for today's society

As Founder & CEO of The Forttuna Group, Raul and his singular ability in foresight combine with his worldly experience and purpose-driven innovation to usher in a new phase of business.

Raul Handa is a rare breed of entrepreneur, and he never wanted to qualify as one! He is a Stanford Seed Consultant and a 3 times TedX Speaker. Raised in Kuwait, his upbringing was influenced by a blend of Eastern values and Western dynamism. For him, the business world was never just profits; it has always revolved around people. That same value system has propelled The Forttuna Group to become among the most inspiring diversified multi-vertical companies today, with ventures spread into awards, entertainment, mentorship, AI, and digital storytelling.

A global exposure and diversity of achievements are remarkable enough to set Raul apart. Yet he remains humble because of the hands-on experiences he has garnered along the way: Ready to pitch into all of life’s experiences, building businesses from the ground up, being paralyzed in some instances, bouncing back with vigor and clarity, changing direction where necessary, and acquiring wisdom over time.

In another development, Raul Handa was appointed as Advisor - International Cooperation and Outreach to the Permanent Observer of the Pan-African Intergovernmental Agency for Water and Sanitation (WSA) to the United Nations. This appointment marks the formal entry of Raul Handa into global policy and international development and demonstrates his increasing clout as a leader effecting change beyond the private sector.

In Forttuna, it's all about leadership and creating value that endures, and not about market domination. This year marks the 3rd edition of the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards, which have now grown to be a source of integrity and inspiration for global leaders and unsung heroes. The night, itself, was a gathering of bright minds; from over 20 sectors across the country in power, together to celebrate resilience, brilliance, and possibility at JW Marriott, Juhu.

The spirit of innovation runs deeper than mere awards. Fast from Jiiber Jaber Entertainment to The FFTB Show, he is constructing a cultural landscape that entertains while empowering.

Initiatives like Gen-E and the Forttuna Startup Excellence Program are also channels he uses to nurture the next wave of founders and dreamers, striving to find a voice within a noisy landscape.

Raul Handa's potent insights in entrepreneurship and innovation have been put to good use over the course of his professional journey spanning numerous continents. Yet, his most powerful lessons are not just from his experiences but are also delivered through storytelling that conveys his lessons with touching sincerity on stage; from his tribulations, through extensive travels, and intense boardroom negotiations into compelling narratives for the futurists and the leaders of the world. Authenticity guides Raul when he speaks to a room of Fortune 500 executives, just as an aligned principle guides him when he gives informal mentorship to a young founder in a local coffee shop.

Currently working towards his Doctorate in Business Administration and writing his first book, Raul accepts that learning only truly counts when it is shared. He often declares, "Entrepreneurship shouldn't feel like an elite club. It should feel like a revolution anyone can join." That is the spirit with which every Forttuna initiative has been launched—an absolute and unshakable belief that with the right support, anybody from anywhere can make an impact on the global stage.

As industries mold themselves and the world leans into change, Raul remains a force, not just for business innovation but for human potential. His leadership implies that being the loudest one in the room doesn't make one successful; it's success to listen deeply, act boldly, and lift others as one climbs.