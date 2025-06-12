In a proud and defining moment for Indian pageantry and youth representation on the global stage, Rabia Hora has become one of the few national teen titleholder from India to walk the red carpet at the very popular Cannes Film Festival.

In a proud and defining moment for Indian pageantry and youth representation on the global stage, Rabia Hora has become one of the few national teen titleholder from India to walk the red carpet at the very popular Cannes Film Festival. Her debut at Cannes, from May 22 to 24, wasn’t just another red carpet appearance — it was a shining and proud moment for India, spotlighting young Indian talent at one of the most prestigious and renowned celebrations of global cinema, fashion, and culture.

Held each year in the French Riviera, the Cannes Film Festival is known around the world as a picture of glamour, creativity, and influence. It attracts some of the biggest names in film, fashion, and media — all coming together to celebrate not just cinema, but also artistic expression through fashion and storytelling.

Originally from Gurugram and currently based in New York City, Rabia is the reigning Miss Teen Earth India — a title that reflects her passion towards environmental advocacy and sustainability. She’s using this platform to raise awareness, encourage action, and inspire other people especially younger generations to think about the planet and their motive in the world.

Her appearance at Cannes is also a reflection of the mentorship and support she’s received throughout her journey from the Glamanand Group, led by Nikhil Anand. Rabia first made national headlines in 2022 when she won the Miss Teen Earth India title at Miss Teen Diva — the biggest teen pageant in the country. Since then, she’s been consistently making her presence in global fashion and media. She has always been combining style with substance.

For her special Cannes red carpet moment, Rabia wore a dreamy gown designed by Vietnamese designer Lê Thang. The dress, with its beautifully structured bodice, detailed beadwork, and flowing tulle skirt, created a look that was both powerful and delicate. “Cannes has always represented an intersection of cinematic excellence and global artistry. Attending an event this prestigious was a dream—a modern-day fairytale—and I wanted my gown to capture that essence,” Rabia shared.

Even before Cannes, Rabia had already made headlines at New York Fashion Week, where she walked as the only Indian female model for designer Baro Sanchez — a moment that further established her growing international presence.

More than just a personal achievement, Rabia’s Cannes appearance marks a bigger impact — it opens the door wider for all other young Indian women to be seen and heard on global stages. Her journey shows that beauty queens today are about more than crowns and sashes — they are environmentalist, advocates, role models, and cultural ambassadors.

With this step taken, Rabia Hora has not only made her mark in the pageant world but also confidently stepped into the global creative arena — proving that when passion meets purpose, even the biggest stages in the world are within the reach.

Disclaimer

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.