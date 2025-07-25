Palashika Dixit: Actress, Model & Rising Star in Music Industry

Palashika Dixit, from Morena, defied odds to become a rising star in acting, modeling, and the music industry, balancing careers with grace.

Palashika Dixit is an actress and model from Morena, Madhya Pradesh. It is place where dreams are often supressed, especially for girls. But Palashika broke those barriers of society and defied the odds. Palashika Dixit’s career across fashion, hospitality, and music industry is worth praising.

Palashika Dixit, who was only sixteen, experienced something that can totally shatter a person. Palashika's mother passed away. In their lives, many people collapse under such sadness and loss. However, Palashika made the decision to stand up and honor her late mother and her family. At the age of 17, Palashika enrolled in a reputable Jaipur institution to study fashion design. At Jaipur's Jayoti Vidyapeeth Women's University, she followed her passion. She started working to support her family financially at the same time. She became stronger and more determined to pursue her goals as a result of her first real-world employment experience.

Palashika got her first job through her college placement. She got placed at Zara. Later, she switched the company and started working at Superdry. At those jobs, she not only gained experience but also learned how to handle pressure. She learnt how to communicate with people and stand strong in tough situations.

Later, she switched industry and joined the hotel industry. The work was demanding at hotel industry. Palashika gave her best there. Due to unwavering hard work and efforts, Palashika got promoted. Even when Palashika has now entered entertainment industry and does music videos, she still works in hospitality industry. She now balances both roles with grace and discipline.

Palashika’s never thought of entering music and entertainment industry. It was not pre-planned. It all happened during a visit to Vaishno Devi. At the trip, a stranger came to her. That stranger suggested her she should try doing music videos. The person said that she has a presence and look that is needed for music videos. In the entertainment and music industry, it is hard to believe such moments. Everyone knows the rumours and doubts regarding the industry. That moment became a turning point in Palashika’s journey. Later, Palashika appeared in various music videos. She was featured in music videos of Kala Suit, Strawberry, Zulam, and Garmi Garmi.

Whether it is fashion, hospitality or music industry, Palashika has done everything with her heart. Palashika continues to grow and learn the most with every role she does.

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.