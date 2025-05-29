"Hi God How Are You” by Manoj Kumar Sharma is a powerful poetic masterpiece that addresses pressing global and societal issues through the innocent voice of a young girl, fostering empathy, hope, and unity. It inspires readers to reflect and act towards compassionate and inclusive world.

Manoj Kumar Sharma a renowned author who is known for his work which encourages and empowers the society has created a new bang with his newly published book "Hi God How Are You " which is no less than a masterpiece once again. There is a famous saying that an author and literature is the mirror of contemporary activities in society but very few writers are justifying this quotation through their presence and work. Author Manoj Kumar Sharma has definitely done something in favour of literature related to humanity, society, education, entertainment, and most importantly a vibrant legacy of 'Naritwa' aka womanhood. His work in all his book is dedication to a range of certain civilization in society always. In his recently launched 'Masterwork' Hi God How Are You, he has addressed nothing less but the whole world with an idea and essence of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam which depicts his idea of unity, common problems, miseries, happiness, crisis, terrorism, religious wars, toxic propaganda, separatism, crime against women, mobocracy, faith against nation and faith against peace.

With an innocent call of a young fairy through beautiful rhyming poetries to soul pinching and awakening question concepts of society that leaves us shocked and emotional at the same time, It is a journey of emotions, pain, innocence, roughness, intellect, maturity, tenderness, purity and everything that makes you and me human of flesh and bones. In an era of civil & social media war, this book is a Geeta to every confused and misguided Arjuna of the society. One who has dilemma of why and how, one who has queries of when and why, one who has doubts of what and when can seek their representative in beautiful, melodies, emotional and heart touching poetry of little fairy who has immense innocence in her to ask something awakening, triggering but polite and loveable in the way of poetries to a mighty God in whom she seeks all of her answers.

This book is a polite, sarcastic and encouraging bulletin board to corruption, discrimination, extremism, social media reality, terrorism, separatism and all other social issues which is being celebrated by a regressed section of society. What else we as a reader or we as society seeks in a masterpiece given by an author like Manoj Kumar Sharma exactly the answer is nothing but magic. Whatever is there in the book is a soul to current scenario of life of pretense, social fame, atrocities against humanity.

This is an honest, raw, forthright and emotional saga of a young girl with Brewers Syndrome with her limitless innocent belief on God for help, solutions, answers and happiness. I actually feel inspiring about this book is its power to compel and engage readers in a healthy discussion. This book fosters a sense of community and shared responsibility for each of us by advocating various problems that arise in a social setting in a simple yet sympathetic way. In addition to its educational value, this book is of special quality because it motivates the reader beyond the surface level of social issues and seeks solutions that can bring a meaningful impact in the societies. The narratives are filled with optimism and hope that even small actions taken by us can have a very profound impact when combined with determination and compassion.The book also depicts communion, which is both inspiring and serves as a reminder that we are not alone in our search for a better society.

This book is a must read to find mixed emotions, beautiful art of poetry in prose which is very rare feature in today's literature. One should read this to know the reality, drama, facts, roots of every happening in society. Definitely this is a finest work done in literature in past few decades.

