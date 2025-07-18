Niki Shah Redefines Red Carpet Elegance at Cannes 2025 with a Game-Changing Saree Drape

Niki Shah redefined Cannes 2025 red carpet elegance with a custom deep red saree, captivating audiences and proudly showcasing Indian culture globally.

Niki Shah is an entrepreneur and digital creator of Indian origin who turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. She attended the event sporting a deep red saree by Pankaj & Nidhi which she wore alongside the Dubai based influencer’s iconic dress, cape et al. She literally captured the gaze and affection of people not effortlessly.

Niki’s saree which is a piece of the Dubai skyline, with made to order handwork was truly a modern piece representing Indian culture and a cinch feminine silhouette. Niki’s looks encourage women to take pride in their Indian culture as she did.

Not only is this a piece of clothing, but my story, Niki continued as she spoke to the media after her performance. It took my nature- I have not wanted to belong, but to prove that my culture should be represented in the world scene.

She looked beautiful and with so much impact that many fashion critics and viewers deem as one of this year at the Cannes red carpet most startling revelations. The love was contagious especially with the South Asian diaspora who considered the occasion as a cultural success.