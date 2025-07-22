Morari Bapu Begins Ram Katha at Iconic Davos Congress Center

Morari Bapu is conducting a nine-day Ram Katha in Davos, Switzerland (July 19-27, 2025), promoting universal values of truth, love, and compassion.

Davos, Switzerland, 19 July 2025: In the popular business hub located in Davos, Switzerland, a nine-day Ram Katha was initiated by the great Indian spiritual leader Morari Bapu in the famous Davos congress centre (usually it is the venue of the democratic world economic Forum meetings in January).

The Katha was inaugurated at Davos Congress Center, Davos Platz in Switzerland, where Morari Bapu chose two verses out of Ram Charit Manas of Goswami Tulsidas.

The presence of Guru Sharnanabda Maharaj of Raman Reti was among the highlights of the katha and he compared Switzerland to heaven and termed Davos a place like Devas, which he explained to be the land of demigods.

In his talk on Manas Mahamantra, Morari Bapu selected two lines which are at the center of Bal Kaand. Chaupai 19 and 32. Joy of Mahamantra Japat, Mahesu, Kashi mukuti hetu, updesu. Mantra Mahamani Bishyak, byal, byal ke, metat kathin kuank bhaal ke."

Bapu has referred to the Ram Charita Manas as a Mahamantra too.

The exponent of Ram Katha as a concept said that the largest Mahamantra of life is Swikaar which is acceptance.

He explained the kind of Mantra such as Naam Mantra, which is the mantra of repeating the name of God. The others are mantra, laghu mantra, maha mantra, gopya mantra, beej mantra, Veda mantra, sabar mantra (which is called lok mantra), Guru mantra and param mantra.

Completing the spiritual journey that Manas has taken, Bapu comes with his message of universal truth, love, and compassion, values that are the basis of his teachings and is what links people of all other cultures and all other beliefs.

Morari Bapu has performed Ram Kathas at famous places all over the world including a historic show to United Nations Headquarters in New York last year.

It is the second Katha he is doing in Switzerland. The first one was at Interlaken, known as Manas Swarg, between 15 23 July, 2017.

About Davos

Located deep in the Swiss Alps, the town of Davos (at 1,560 meters) is the highest in Europe and the site of perfect natural beauty, purified air, and pristine Alpine air. It has been known world over as the birthplace of the world economic forum that attracts world leaders annually. The town has a perfect combination of the modern infrastructure and the panoramic views which makes it a symbol of the world dialogue. The beautiful, silent mountains, relaxing environment and reputation of the place in hosting significant meetings make Davos an ideal place to hold a spiritual discussion based on eternal wisdom.

Event Details:

Dates : July 19-27, 2025

: July 19-27, 2025 Location : Davos Congress Center, Talstrasse 49a, 7270 Davos Platz, Switzerland

: Davos Congress Center, Talstrasse 49a, 7270 Davos Platz, Switzerland Time: Discourses will take place daily at 10 am local time, followed by a vegetarian meal. Attendees will be served lunch and dinner during the event.

Who is Morari Bapu?

Morari Bapu, started reciting Ram Kathas more than sixty-five years ago when he started venturing into the spiritual world at the age of 14 years, when he happened to sit beneath a tree in his village of Gujarat. Bapu based his narrations on Vedic Sanatana Dharma which is commonly referred to as Hindu Sanatana Dharma; mutual peace, truth, love and compassion is highlighted in it. His individualistic methodology brings the example of different religions making people of any belief enter into the spiritual path.

Throughout the decades, Morari Bapu has held Ram Kathas at many cities and pilgrimage places in India and other countries around the globe such as Sri Lanka, South Africa, Kenya, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Israel and Japan thus garnering millions of followers. He has recently conducted Kathas at all the 12 Jyotirlingas of India through train travel and had first such event at the Headquarters of the United Nations at New York where he addressed on the theme of the whole world being as one family.

On top of this conventional platform, Bapu has also performed Ram Katha solo events and more so to the marginalised category of people such as the sex workers and transgendered groups as well as engaged himself in humanitarian responses on places affected by disasters around the world, such as war-torn regime Ukraine and Israel.