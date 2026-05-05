MIT-recognised tech innovator quits Rs 2.5 crore salary path to expose social media’s dark side through music

Dr. Somdip Dey left a £200K tech career to educate people on responsible technology and now uses music as InteliDey to highlight the darker impacts of digital life. His album Offline blends electronic music with social commentary, exploring how algorithms and online platforms shape behavior.

In a world where technology careers are often seen as the ultimate marker of success, few would willingly walk away from a salary of more than £200,000 a year — approximately Rs 2.5 crore. But Indian-origin technologist, educator and music producer Dr Somdip Dey says that is exactly the choice he made.

Now creating music under the stage name InteliDey, Dey is using his new album Offline to continue a mission that has defined much of his professional life: helping people understand technology not only as a tool of progress, but also as a force that can shape, distort and damage society.

In a recent post shared across Instagram, Facebook and Threads, Dey wrote that he has spent 16 years developing technology products in industry, with 100+ IPs and technical articles under his name. He said this exposure gave him an “eye-opening opportunity” to witness the darker side of social media and digital technologies.

According to the post, Dey left a £200K+ industry salary to move into education, accepting a significantly lower salary so he could teach others how to develop technology that is “safe and beneficial for society.” He added that he has previously used thought-leadership articles in Forbes, The Times of India and other outlets, along with TEDx talks, to raise awareness of the harmful impact of digital technologies. This time, however, he is using music.

That effort has resulted in Offline, a concept album that fuses hip-hop, melodic techno, Afro house and Brazilian bass while exploring the psychological, emotional and social cost of life lived through screens.

A technologist speaking from inside the system

What makes Offline unusual is not just its theme, but the background of the artist behind it. Dey is not a commentator looking at the technology industry from outside. He has spent years inside the machine.

Over his career, he has worked in the technology sector, including roles associated with Microsoft and Samsung, and has built a reputation in AI, computing and digital innovation. He has also been recognised as an MIT Innovator Under 35 in AI & Robotics in Europe, a distinction placing him among technologists whose work has received international attention.

Dey is also associated with academia as a Professor of Practice in AI & ML at Woxsen University, and has built a wider public profile through responsible and socially aware technology development. Across industry, academia, writing and public speaking, he has argued that technology should be judged not only by what it can do, but by what it does to people.

That background gives Offline credibility rarely found in music projects about the digital age. This is not simply an artist saying “the internet is bad.” It is a technologist who has helped build digital products now turning his attention to their unintended consequences.

The idea behind Offline

The central premise of Offline is simple but urgent: digital technology may connect people, but it can also alter how they think, feel, behave and relate to one another.

The album addresses themes now embedded in everyday online life: rage bait, social division, body dysmorphia, parasocial relationships, algorithm addiction, digital dependency and the emotional manipulation of attention-driven platforms. These are experiences millions encounter daily through social feeds, recommendation engines, short-form videos and online communities.

Instead of presenting these concerns through a lecture, Dey channels them through club-focused music. Under the InteliDey name, Offline becomes a high-concept electronic project built around dark energy, social commentary and emotional urgency.

‘When attention becomes the product’

One of the central ideas behind the album is that the internet is no longer just a neutral tool. It has become an environment that actively shapes human identity, confidence, belief and behaviour.

A phrase that captures the philosophy of Offline is: “when attention becomes the product, people become the collateral.”

The album explores how social platforms reward anger, how beauty filters turn insecurity into profit, how parasocial economies blur intimacy, and how algorithms deepen polarisation by feeding people more of what keeps them engaged. In that sense, Offline is less about rejecting technology and more about questioning the systems that govern how people interact with it.

This nuance is important. Dey’s message is not anti-technology. His professional life has been built around innovation and computing. Rather, the album argues for a more conscious relationship with technology.

Club music with a warning

Despite its heavy subject matter, Offline is designed to move the listeners. The album is not a spoken essay set to beats. It is a polished, high-energy electronic record, shaped for club systems but built around a message.

While many artists have commented on online alienation and screen fatigue, InteliDey’s approach is unusually specific. He examines the mechanics behind that condition: outrage algorithms, monetised insecurity, social comparison, digital intimacy and engineered online conflict.

Why this album matters now

At a time when AI, social media and algorithmic platforms are becoming more powerful and embedded in daily life, Offline arrives as both a creative project and a cultural statement.

Dey has already used writing, public speaking and education to raise awareness about responsible digital technologies. Through InteliDey, he is now attempting to reach people through rhythm, emotion and repetition — qualities that make music one of the most powerful communication tools.

His bet is that music can make people feel an issue before they analyse it. A listener may dance to the beat first, but later recognise the message: the feed is not neutral, attention has a cost, and human agency must be protected.

Few technologists leave a lucrative industry path to enter the uncertain world of music. Fewer still do it to warn society about the technologies they once helped build. That contradiction is what makes Offline compelling.

In a digital culture overflowing with content, InteliDey’s album asks a timely question: what happens when people stop scrolling long enough to listen?