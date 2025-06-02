Sudha Reddy, a Hyderabad-based industrialist and philanthropist, has been appointed as the first Global Ambassador of the Miss World Organization's "Beauty With A Purpose" charitable division, focusing on humanitarian initiatives.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2: In a historic moment, Hyderabad billionaire philanthropist Sudha Reddy has been appointed as the first ever Global Ambassador of the Miss World Organization, furthering India's increasing legacy of altruistic goal-setting and pride for the Telangana state. The appointment was officially revealed during the 72nd Miss World Festival finale, and spotlights Reddy's commitment to a myriad of philanthropic initiatives, such as children and women's welfare as well as empowerment.

MEIL Director Sudha Reddy's appointment is a follow-up to the felicitation of Founder and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, who was awarded the Miss World Humanitarian Award in the previous year, creating a precedence for Indian leaders taking part in international humanitarian work.

As Miss World Organization's Global Ambassador for Beauty With A Purpose, the company's charitable division, Reddy will spearhead international outreach, advocate for key humanitarian initiatives, and bring to light motivational stories of hope from across the globe. Her appointment represents a significant milestone for the organization as it continues to tackle urgent global issues.

Sudha Reddy says, "As the new Global Ambassador for 'Beauty With A Purpose,' I am determined to use my means and connections to amplify the voices of the tireless workers on the front line of change. Together, we will promote movements that empower women, educate children, and transform communities so that all individuals can reach their full potential."

Julia Morley, Founder and Chairperson, Miss World Organization says, "Sudha Reddy's unstinting commitment to philanthropy and her visionary leadership perfectly capture the essence of 'Beauty With A Purpose'. Her association will give strength to our cause, driving positive change globally and inspiring the next generation of empathetic leaders."

As a lead-up to the finale, 108 contestants attended Reddy's private residence, Mon Amour Palais, where the Beauty With A Purpose Gala was hosted. The display at Times Square in New York marked a milestone moment for the Telangana state

Sudha Reddy is a leading industrialist, philanthropist and cultural ambassador and director of the leading infrastructure conglomerate Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) in Hyderabad. MEIL, under her guidance, not only excelled in different sectors but has also worked with corporate social responsibility, in-building community development and well-being programs. She is the chairperson of the Sudha Reddy Foundation, whose areas include education, empowerment of underprivileged groups, and has collaborated with institutions.

