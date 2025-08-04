Lloyds Metals: Building people-first culture for future of iron and steel

Lloyds Metals is a leading iron and steel company building a people-first culture. They empower employees with a flat structure, an inclusive ESOP program for all workers, and a focus on community through local and female hiring.

Mumbai: In an industry often recognized by scale and strength, Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd is proving that real power lies in people.

As a leading brand in the mining and manufacturing sector, the company is not only shaping the future of Steel but also setting a new standard as an Employer of choice.

At the heart of this employee-centric culture lies a simple yet radical idea: freedom and trust create accountability.

“We operate with a ﬂat structure that empowers employees across every level to take initiative, solve problems, and lead,” says the company’s Group CHRO, Mr Venkatesan R, in a recent conversation.

“Titles don’t deﬁne leadership here, mindset does.”

This merit-based, high-performance culture is reinforced by one of the industry’s most inclusive ESOP programs: available to every employee, be it white collared staff or shopﬂoor workers. “We believe ownership should be shared, especially with those who’ve been a driving force in our core operations,” the CHRO explains. “I think it’s more than motivation. It’s fairness and inclusion to the highest level.” Till date, over 2700 employees have beneﬁted from the ESOP scheme. This includes over 1700 executives and over 1000 shopﬂoor workers. The ESOPs are offered at an exercise price of only Rs. 4/- per share, thus passing on huge beneﬁts to the employees. Since the inception of the ESOP scheme, the company has granted a total number of over 1.43 crore shares to its employees.

Development at the Lloyds Metals is all about realizing potential. The young talent can shoot up to the top through showing initiative and capacity. There are no limits to learning investments and therefore the employees receive practical upskilling, technical training, leadership training and executive coaching. Lloyds Metals has not only viewed growth as a business objective but it is a personal commitment towards the highly talented persons working at the company who are value driven.

Another thing that makes Lloyds Metals stand out is a strong sense of community and their understanding of community.

Having a local-first employment policy, an explicit focus on women empowerment by hiring the latter to perform non-traditional jobs, i.e., operating HEMM (Heavy Earth Moving Machinery); the firm is also transforming the talent pool within its operating regions.

Such endeavors do not only boost local economies but also expand a talent pool beyond a narrow geographical focus that is normally used in the job market.

In this case, HR is a business development partner. According to the CHRO, Lloyds Metals is the place to be, particularly, to create an impact, own something and have a growth mindset with right values, in case an employee wishes to be part of something bigger than just a job. The other benefit to the employees is easy access to the leadership (including the promoters of the company).

Lloyds Metals does not only train the current generation of its workforce to perform the tasks needed to operate, but the company is also developing future leaders in the Indian manufacturing sector, future engineers, technologies, and change agents. To anyone, who aspired to be the future of Indian mining and manufacturing, working in Lloyds Metals means more than the job. It provides a voice, a stake and a proactive role in writing the industrial success story of India even after many years.