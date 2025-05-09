Shruti's story is not just of technical brilliance but of the courage to navigate cultures, expectations and visible and invisible barriers. Her work is a proof of how thoughtful engineering and cross-cultural expertise can shape the future of how the world manages its most valuable resource: data.

A software architect’s journey from Indian education to securing data for global companies

India’s technology sector is gaining strong momentum globally. A report by the International Data Corporation (IDC) estimates that the Indian cloud market will reach $13 billion by 2026, growing at more than 23% each year since 2021. As the industry expands, Indian engineers and architects are playing a key role in how companies worldwide handle and protect their data.

Shruthi Alekha is a great example of this shift. Now a Staff Software Development Engineer and Tech Lead Manager at LiveRamp, she has gone from earning a computer science degree in India to designing major data systems for international businesses showing how Indian talent is helping shape the future of global technology.

Early Career in Healthcare Technology.

Shruthi’s career began in 2007 with Siemens Healthcare India. She was part of a team developing tumor treatment software used by the Heidelberg University Hospital in Germany. “When your code might help save someone’s life, you start thinking about quality in a whole new light,” she says. “That attention to detail sticks with you.”

Her next chapter took her to the U.S., where she earned her Master’s degree at Boston University. There, she stood out for her practical mindset. One of her key projects involved developing Java based software to visualize viral protein sequences, a tool that earned her the university’s Applied Science Award in 2012.

“Some people were skeptical when I decided to use Hadoop for this project,” she says. “But once they saw how efficiently it handled the data, those doubts quickly disappeared.”

Innovation in Energy Forecasting

A major step forward came when Shruthi joined Genscape, a global provider of energy and commodity market analytics. She led the overhaul of a critical system used to forecast electricity prices, what she calls “a kind of digital crystal ball” for power markets.

“The old system couldn’t keep up with the massive data we needed to process,” Shruthi explains. “So I led the architectural overhaul of the analytics platform. We cut response times in half and made the forecasts far more dependable.”

Her work played a key role in turning the platform into one of the company’s top revenue generating tools. It was especially impactful in large U.S. energy markets like California. For her contributions, she received Genscape’s Diligence Award in 2018 and was later honored with the Cases & Faces 2025 award for Technology Innovation.

She also focused on building strong, inclusive teams, something she considers just as important as solving technical challenges. Under her leadership, international teams saw a 90% retention rate. “Technical problems have solutions,” she says. “But building an environment where people feel valued and want to grow that’s the real work.”

Recognition and Future Goals

Shruthi’s expertise has earned her global recognition. She was invited to serve as a judge for the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) Senior Member Review Panel, where she helped evaluate professionals applying for senior status, an honor that reflects her reputation in the field.

Shruthi wants to be a Principal Architect or even a CTO. Her journey from Bengaluru’s classrooms to the forefront of global enterprise data infrastructure, is a story of Indian technical talent making an impact on the digital transformation of industries worldwide. It’s a story not just of technical brilliance but of the courage to navigate cultures, expectations and visible and invisible barriers. Her work is a proof of how thoughtful engineering and cross-cultural expertise can shape the future of how the world manages its most valuable resource: data.