Hema Malini attended the Soulful Business Retreat 2025 in Mumbai, hosted by Tarot Coach Harpreet Kaur and Abhishek K Madan. She honored over 100 women spiritual entrepreneurs, celebrating their success, launching "Fearless & Feminine," and introducing the "Divine Whispers" affirmation deck.

Mumbai, June 2025 — In the heart of Mumbai’s never-ending buzz, a very different kind of gathering unfolded last weekend. Over 100 spirited women and aspiring spiritual entrepreneurs gathered for the Soulful Business Retreat 2025 — two days of breakthroughs, new friendships, and more than a few joyful tears.

The retreat was hosted by Abhishek K Madan and Harpreet Kaur, who is widely celebrated as India’s Leading Tarot Coach. Together, they have made The Occult Academy a trusted name for those who want to learn Tarot, Numerology, and spiritual business skills the right way.

Some women whispered during coffee breaks, “I feel like I’m meeting my true self for the first time.” That spirit of discovery and courage lingered throughout the weekend.

The dream guest every woman adores

Adding an unforgettable blessing to the occasion, Padma Shri Hema Malini ji graced the event as Chief Guest. Her presence alone made the hall feel sacred, but her words struck an even deeper chord. She reminded everyone, “Women are never helpless — they are the creators of life itself. Every woman has a Durga roop within her, full of strength and grace.” Her message was met with claps, tears and grateful smiles from the audience.

Celebrating milestones — one hug at a time

The biggest cheers erupted during the grand award ceremony. Trophies for the Lakhpati Club, Empress Club, Hall of Fame and the coveted Blue Diamond were handed over by Hema ji herself to students who turned their passion into successful businesses. Some hugged their mentors on stage, while others wiped tears before facing the camera.

One woman said with a laugh, “My children won’t believe mumma got an award from Hema ji! This trophy is going right in the living room!”

A book full of courage and truth

Another emotional high point was the unveiling of Fearless & Feminine, co-authored by Harpreet Kaur, Abhishek K Madan, and 27 women of The Occult Academy family. These true stories speak of fears faced, hearts healed, and new dreams made real. Hema Malini ji’s foreword calls it “a collection that every woman should read at least once in her lifetime.”

New tools for a new era

Adding to the spiritual toolkit, the event also featured the launch of the Divine Whispers affirmation deck. Rooted in ancient Indian scriptures, this beautifully designed deck offers daily inspiration to help individuals stay connected to their intentions and inner wisdom. Many participants said it felt like carrying a piece of the retreat home with them — a personal ritual they could turn to every day.

New bonds, real learning and next steps

If you wandered into a corner during tea breaks, you’d find small circles swapping phone numbers, laughing about past struggles, and brainstorming next steps for their Tarot and healing journeys. Many said they now plan to deepen their skills through Harpreet Kaur’s Tarot Course, which has gained a reputation as one of the best Tarot Courses in India for honest, practical learning.

Beyond an event — a spiritual revolution in motion

From powerful rituals and inner healing exercises to strategic business lessons and moments of deep sharing, the Soulful Business Retreat was an unforgettable experience. Participants laughed, cried, reflected, and celebrated their journeys together. It wasn’t just about learning; it was about becoming.

As the final trophy was lifted and Hema ji received a heartfelt standing ovation, everyone knew that this was more than a weekend gathering. Abhishek and Harpreet reminded the crowd that true power doesn’t come from a title or certificate, but from a decision to believe in oneself — and take action, step by step.

And judging by the bright smiles and new friendships formed, the ripple effect of SBR 2025 is only just beginning. https://theoccultacademy.in/

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.