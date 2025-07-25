Harshit Singh Digiya: Young producer, actor and property investor with big dreams

Harshit Singh Digiya, a young actor, producer of music films, and property investor, balances creative ambition with strategic investments.

Harshit Singh Digiya is an emerging young entrepreneur from Faridabad. He is doing what many only dreams at his age. At an age, when many people just explore the paths, interestingly Harshit Singh Digiya is already an actor-producer. He handles both his career in acting and producing music films with a remarkable ease. Harshit ancestral roots belong to Randhirpura village in Rajasthan. He now lives in Delhi NCR. Harshit has been continuously appearing in and producing various songs. He was recently seen in Brown Rang.

Harshit is not only seen on screen but is also working behind the scenes. He has produced music films alongside names like Kamal Digiya. Harshit is the co-producer of hits like Dagabaaz, G Wagon, Affair, and Raam Maaf. Harshit also invests in property deals in Faridabad. His family background in business supports this balanced interest in entertainment and investment.

Harshit Singh Digiya doesn’t only act. Harshit also shows deep interest in understanding filmmaking. He confidently attends production meetings. Some of his co-produced songs include Raajdoot, Kala Suit, Bandook, Gaddi Kaali, Fortuner, and Pallo Latke.

Today’s music industry is not just about catchy beats. But it is a game full of planning, branding and business. Harshit is not chasing fame but building his foundation. He is also an enthusiast of real estate. He is planning a lot with his father Kamal Digiya. These days, property investment is no longer just a traditional business. It is becoming a smart backup for people in entertainment field. Many producers and actors do real estate investment. Harshit is learning this early on with his family support. This can be referred as a mix of art and asset building.

Younger talents like Harshit don’t want to rely solely on fame. They focus more on learning process. He learns teamwork, budgeting, planning for future with every song he produces. Despite his fame, Harshit respects traditions and continues to value the guidance he gets from elders.

Harshit Singh Digiya dreams of creating a bigger place for himself in the entertainment industry. He often says that he wants to keep growing as a person too. He has multiple properties under his name. With a growing fan base, Harshit sees every project as a new learning step in his journey. Whether it’s producing with Kamal Digiya or acting in future music films, Harshit wants to keep building

