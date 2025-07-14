Lakshmi Kalyani Chinthala's **Smart DaaS** (HIVSense-Econ) revolutionizes HIV diagnostics, offering rapid, accurate, AI-powered detection and economic insights for global health.

Lakshmi Kalyani Chinthala, a visionary researcher at Golden Gate University's Ageno School of Business, has unveiled Smart DaaS, a ground-breaking AI-powered diagnostic tool built around the wearable platform HIVSense-Econ, marking a significant advancement in digital health innovation. With its previously unheard-of speed, accuracy, and economic intelligence in public health diagnostics, this internationally innovative method is poised to transform HIV diagnosis.

HIVSense-Econ, a scalable and easily accessible solution, combines deep learning algorithms with edge AI biosensing to identify important HIV biomarkers like viral RNA and p24 antigen. The technology offers early-stage detection right to the point of care, especially in underprivileged regions, with a 94.6 percent diagnostic accuracy and a testing period of less than 30 minutes. The innovation's combined integration of real-time economic modeling and medical diagnostics, provided via a cloud-based SaaS platform, is what really sets it apart.

This platform uses predictive analytics to identify high-risk patients, forecast treatment costs, optimize resource allocation, and visualize diagnostic results. Due in large part to earlier antiretroviral therapy (ART) initiation and decreased transmission, simulations carried out in high-prevalence regions show a 38 percent increase in early HIV case identification, a 45 percent improvement in treatment adherence, and per-patient cost savings of up to $340.

Public agencies, non-governmental organisations, and private health organizations can all use the platform because it supports over 100,000 concurrent devices with latency under 1.8 seconds and has a sustainable revenue strategy with tiered SaaS subscriptions and per-test licensing. Lakshmi Kalyani Chinthala is renowned throughout the world for her academic and strategic leadership in addition to her technical accomplishments. She is a peer reviewer for reputable scientific publications, a member of several worldwide editorial boards, and the creator of the curriculum for master's-level courses in innovation and technology management.

Her influence extends into the startup ecosystem, where she provides AI-driven insights to boost organizational productivity and impact. She is also frequently invited as a judge to evaluate Master’s theses and research work at distinguished universities across the globe, demonstrating her stature as both a thought leader and a mentor shaping the future of innovation. With Smart DaaS, Chinthala presents a rare fusion of engineering, public health, and economic foresight.

Her work is not just a technical achievement; it is a blueprint for AI-powered, human-centered innovation that meets the urgent needs of our time. As the world continues to confront health inequities, her vision stands as a beacon for the role technology can play in protecting lives and transforming care at scale.