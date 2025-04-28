Married into the esteemed Mamraj Rambhagat Dalmia family of Chirawa, Rajasthan, Savitri Devi carried her quiet strength into her new home. She and her husband, Laxmi Niwas Dalmia, built a life rooted in tradition, kindness, and deep respect for family values.

Savitri Devi Dalmia fondly remembered as SABO, was the youngest of six children born into a distinguished and culturally rich family in the heart of Varanasi’s Kachori Gali. Her grandfather, Shivdut Rai, was a revered figure in the community, known for his wisdom and uprightness. Among her siblings, the eldest was her brother, Prem Narain, followed by four sisters. Savitri, the youngest, grew up in a loving household where values, traditions, and a deep-rooted sense of identity were nurtured.



Even in the early decades of the 20th century — a time when education for girls was far from encouraged — Savitri Devi defied the norm. She attended a progressive English-medium school run by British and Christian missionaries, located right next to the iconic lanes of Kachori Gali. It was there that she honed her skills in reading and writing, developing a lifelong affinity for literature and learning. This early exposure to education and the wider world shaped her worldview and quietly planted the seeds for the empowering legacy she would one day leave behind. Testimony to her dedication to empowerment through education are the Savitri Devi Vigyan Bhawan for women students and the Dalmia Hostel for men students in BHU. These institutions are facilitating the realization of dreams of thousands of students every year since their inception.



Married into the esteemed Mamraj Rambhagat Dalmia family of Chirawa, Rajasthan, Savitri Devi carried her quiet strength into her new home. She and her husband, Laxmi Niwas Dalmia, built a life rooted in tradition, kindness, and deep respect for family values. Together, they raised six children — Usha, Asha, Kusum, Suman, Shailly, and Kunal each of whom inherited her sense of grace and grounding. Savitri Devi was also very fond of Gardening and growing vegetables. She did this in her Madwadi Garden House, now owned by the family of Late Nand Prakash Kanodia, and after her marriage she maintained the garden of Dalmia Bhawan and started growing vegetables in the Bara of the house. Kunal Dalmia, the youngest of her children, today carries forward her legacy with a vision that bridges the past and the future.



In a tribute that reflects his mother’s timeless charm and strength, Kunal Dalmia is converting the historic Dalmia Bhawan — a regal 19th-century residence in Bhelupur, Varanasi — into a luxurious heritage hotel, naming it “SABO” in her memory. He has also planned a terrace vegetable garden in the upcoming SABO hotel to commemorate Savitri Devi Dalmia’s passion for gardening. More than a hotel, SABO will be a living monument to Savitri Devi Dalmia’s life — a space that celebrates her commitment to education, family, cultural legacy, and the timeless soul of Banaras.

Through this transformation, her story will continue to touch lives — not just within the corridors of her home or the classrooms of BHU where multiple contributions to infrastructure development on her behalf are helping thousands of students, but also in the hearts of travelers who will find not only luxury but lineage, not just comfort but character, enriched by the spirit of SABO.