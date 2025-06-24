CA Piyush Agarwal transformed KCPC Bandhani from a local Sikar shop into a leading digital ethnic wear brand, preserving tradition while reaching global customers.

Sikar, Rajasthan:

In a town known for its simplicity and temples, few would have imagined a young man quietly planning to take centuries-old textile traditions global. Yet, that’s exactly what CA Piyush Agarwal has done—turning KCPC Bandhani, his family’s local saree business, into one of India’s most trusted ethnic wear brands.

What started in 1978 as a humble shop in Sikar under the name of Khatushyam Fashion Pvt. Ltd. has grown—thread by thread, design by design—into a digital-first powerhouse with thousands of loyal customers, a thriving online store, and over 3000+ unique Bandhani designs lighting up wardrobes across the country.

A Vision Rooted in Culture

Raised amidst the dye pots and gota patti artisans of his family’s workshop, CA Piyush Agarwal grew up not just observing but absorbing the culture of craft. But while tradition was sacred, he also saw something missing: visibility, scale, and connection to modern Indian women.

“I didn’t want Bandhani to be something you only wear on Teej or weddings,” Mr. Agarwal reflects. “I wanted it to live in daily life—on campuses, in offices, at brunches, even on Instagram.”

Because of his excellence in Fashion Corporates and experience from Media Brands (ZeeTV), Mr.Piyush brought a rare mix of industry insight and storytelling vision to ethnic fashion.

His mission? To make ethnic wear relevant, wearable, and widely accessible—without compromising its soul.

From Local Bazaars to Digital Shelves

The turning point came when Mr.Piyush took the brand online. Long before e-commerce became fashionable in rural India, KCPC Bandhani launched its official store, OnlineBandhej.com, with a clear intent: to ship Bandhani directly from the artisans to the buyer’s doorstep.

Soon, KCPC Bandhani became a familiar name on Amazon, Myntra, and Flipkart. Today, women from Kashmir to Kanyakumari shop the brand for everything from daily-wear kurtis to bridal lehengas and the iconic Marwadi Pila Chunri.

The move wasn’t just strategic—it was emotional. “It gave our karigars pride. Their work was no longer hidden in the bylanes of Sikar—it was being worn in metros and getting five-star reviews,” Piyush shares.

The Numbers Tell Their Story

With over 7000+ verified five-star ratings, a 4.8/5 customer satisfaction score, and thousands of repeat buyers, KCPC Bandhani now serves urban trendsetters and traditional homemakers alike.

Their secret? A rare combination of affordability, authenticity, and aesthetic appeal. Each piece is designed for women of all ages—be it a teenager shopping for her first puja saree or a grandmother looking for a light, wearable Bandhani for family functions.

A Movement, Not Just a Brand

For CA Piyush Agarwal, the story doesn’t end with selling sarees. He’s championing the cause of artisan livelihoods, reviving old dyeing techniques, and rebuilding faith in Indian craftsmanship. The design studio in Sikar still sources directly from local clusters, keeping the community at the brand’s heart.

Under his leadership, KCPC Bandhani is now preparing to step into international markets, expand into diffusion lines, and blend Bandhani with Indo-Western silhouettes—all while staying true to its cultural core.

About KCPC Bandhani

KCPC Bandhani, a flagship ethnic wear brand under Khatushyam Fashion Pvt. Ltd., specializes in Bandhani, Gota Patti, and Rajasthani ethnic wear. With over 3000+ live designs and a national presence across leading marketplaces, the brand stands tall on the pillars of tradition, trust, and timeless elegance—helmed by the visionary leadership of CA Piyush Agarwal.

