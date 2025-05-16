Kalyan Kilaru, Director at Johnson & Johnson, leverages AI and technology to revolutionize pharma operations, from clinical trials to pricing and contracts. Known for his calm leadership, he emphasizes strategic, people-driven digital transformation for lasting impact.

Kalyan Kilaru is seasoned with over 14 years of experience working at the intersection of pharma, medtech, and high-tech manufacturing. He is currently the Director of Contracting Solutions at Johnson & Johnson and not only works in this area but has also contributed to several publications including GSAR and SARC. He is also now widely recognized for his innovative work using technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to dramatically transform the way the pharmaceutical industry operates.

Kalyan does not believe AI is a future event anymore -- it is something that companies need to be using today. It can help automate drug discovery stages, provide continuous and intelligent movement of clinical trials, provide companies ways of engaging better with patients and has an impact on the entire supply chain management process. Kalyan emphasizes that those companies that do not dot demonstrate using AI will fall rapidly behind. Kalyan stated, "the future is for those companies that are able to embrace change and explore leading edge modern technology."

Kalyan also has done amazing work pulling AI into their pricing and contracts initiatives and is responsible for millions potentially or has definitely saved for the company and is fully compliant with all aspects of the rules. Kalyan also has helped facilitate the successful transition of the company to a modern SaaS (Software as a Service) platform. Kalyan said, "it's a HUGE effort and I made sure to take a thoughtful, incremental and intentional approach. Transformation requires more than just knowledge of the technology, it requires a plan, people and ongoing learning."

Like now the pharma industry is changing and developing fast. Kalyan's skills are a clear example of how to get success. People really admires him for his calm and soft nature

His advice to other companies thinking about going digital is simple: “Start with a clear plan, involve the right people, and always work towards real, useful results.”