Ambani lavish celebrations: Designer Ambika Gupta's dreamy concept features floating mandaps, reflective mirrored structures; says ‘for a family that has…’
Hasin Jahan's 'I love you' post for Mohammed Shami spirals into wild 'hired criminals' allegation
Top 5 countries with world’s biggest oil reserves – see who ranks first
'I’m Indian, first and foremost': Sharad Kelkar reacts to Hindi-Marathi conflict, says 'all Indian languages are..'
Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto makes BIG statement, says 'Islamabad ready to hand over Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar to India only if...'
India vs England 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4? Check Birmingham weather forecast here
Vikrant Massey says 'Deepika Padukone deserves' 8-hour shift, but actors should be ready to adjust their...: 'If I cannot give...'
Meet woman, chief spokesperson of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, now appointed to key global role as..., she is...
Engineering the Future of HR: How Digital HR Transformation Leader Sambit Panigrahi Is Building Revolutionary Systems
Sanju Samson rewrites KCL history with mind-boggling auction deal, signed by Kochi Blue Tigers for Rs....
Who is 'Mystery Woman'? Spotted smiling at Jasprit Bumrah during Ind vs Eng 2nd test 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi names THIS cricketer as role model; it's not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni
Who was Gopal Khemka? BJP leader and business tycoon shot dead in Patna 7 years after son was murdered in similar way
Nirav Modi's brother arrested in US after extradition request by India
THIS man earns whopping Rs 6900000 per year just by 'doing nothing', he is...
Ambika Gupta, designer of Alanna Panday, Kajal Aggarwal's weddings, reveals secrets of celebrity weddings: Confidentiality protocols, challenges, and unforgettable moments | Exclusive
Meet Ananya Jain, CUET UG 2025 topper, who scored 100 percentile in 4 out of 5 subjects, she is from...
When is Muharram 2025: Date, history, significance, rituals and more
Not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, THIS 'one dude' can be the first trillionaire, says Billionaire Mark Cuban
'We have come together to stay together': Uddhav Thackeray's big statement on reunion with brother Raj Thackeray
Meet actor who sang in trains, at weddings, insulted by Karan Johar, removed from shows, is now top Bollywod star; he is...
Cocktail 2 in works: These actors to play lead in Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty's film sequel
Good news for Indians: This state to get first Disneyland‑inspired mega theme park, its whopping area is...
Masterstroke by Gautam Adani as Adani group leads race to acquire Jaiprakash Associates, has offered Rs...
Indian army set to receive first 3 Apache AH-64E helicopters in Rs 56910000000 deal with US till...
Abhishek Bachchan puts divorce rumours to rest, says he has 'happy, healthy' family with Aishwarya Rai, calls her 'selfless' for...
'Maharashtra is bigger than politics': Raj Thackeray on reunion with Uddhav Thackeray at 'Awaz Marathicha' joint rally
This actress, who played Vijay Sethupathi's mother, was beaten, brutally killed by her son at...; she was...
Jackie Shroff once allegedly tried to kiss THIS 16-year-old actress at a party, was saved by..., they never worked together ever, her name is..
After IAS officer Tina Dabi, marksheet of UPSC Topper IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks...
Anil Ambani under siege: Targeted witch hunt suspected after SBI classifies Reliance Communications loan as ‘fraud’
Krrish 4 details leaked! Hrithik Roshan to play triple role, Jadoo makes comeback after 23 years, Priyanka Chopra to reunite with Rekha and...
Japanese Baba Vanga's prophecy of massive Tsunami on July 5 will come true today? Experts says...
36 pilgrims injured as 5 Amarnath Yatra buses collide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban
How did Priyanka Chopra's mother react to meeting Nick Jonas for first time? Actress says 'she was so mad, she ran to...', then...
Meet actress who struggled to pay school fees, travelled in local trains, now owns bungalow worth Rs 800 crores, charges Rs 12 crore per film, her name is..
This is world's highest railway station, not located in US, UK, Russia, France, Spain, Nepal, Bhutan, it is in...
Bilawal Bhutto makes shocking statement, says Pakistan doesn't know where Masood Azhar is, may be in...
Meet Indian genius, IIT grad who left Rs 1 crore salary job to become an IAS officer, topped UPSC exam with AIR..., now posted at...
Meet Bollywood's popular villain who worked with Salman Khan, became alcoholic, died painfully; no actor came to his funeral; name is..
Viral video: Arbaaz Khan reveals why Salman Khan has strict 'no kiss' policy on screen, says 'Woh itna kar lete hain off-screen ki...'
Bad news for bankrupt Pakistan, this tech company shuts operations after 25 years, not Google, IBM, Amazon, Meta, Apple, it is...
Good news for commuters, government reduces toll rates on national highways with bridges, tunnels, flyovers, up to...
After 2 decades, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray set to share stage at 'victory' rally today
This country has largest crude oil reserves in the world, not US, India, Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, Iran, Qatar, it is...
Video: Bihar's 'thinnest' building with rooms goes viral, shocked netizens call it 'Great wall of China', watch
'Extremely critical...': Actress Tania breaks her silence after her father gets shot at his clinic in Moga
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk makes BIG claim, 'It's time to retire...'
After Operation Sindoor success against Pakistan, Modi govt to make this big move, India, Greece, Cyprus, Armenia may form...
Elon Musk drops BIG hint on launching ‘America Party’ after Donald Trump's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ passes, Tesla CEO posted...
'Maine gandi baat boli...': Sara Ali Khan requests paps to delete her video, says 'main private...'
Chennai Super Kings' this star cricketer to make acting debut with Tamil film; his name is...
'Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai fell in love during...': Smita Jaykar opens up on actors' affair, says 'both of them had...'
Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step as RIL set to combine 15 brands to make new company
World Champion D Gukesh wins Rapid title at Grand Chess Tour 2025 Zagreb, Croatia, beats...
Punjabi actress Tania's father shot at his clinic in Moga
Piyush Goyal issues big statement on India-US trade deal, says New Delhi negotiates based on...
Meet Hans Zimmer, was thrown out of 8 schools, won 2 Oscars, set to make Indian cinema debut as Ramayana music composer with AR Rahman
Big tension for China, Pakistan as India to boost domestic drone producing capacity, project worth whopping Rs...
Metro In Dino box office collection day 1: Anurag Basu film takes slow start despite good reviews, earns just Rs...
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul puts India in command amidst Edgbaston DRS drama
DNA TV Show: Hockey India faces heat ahead of first Ind vs Pak sporting clash since Op Sindoor
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Ben Stokes charges at umpire after Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial late DRS call
Meet man, linked to Virat Kohli, once sold balloons on street, later built company worth over Rs 61,000 crore, he is...
IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, breaks Sunil Gavaskar's record; joins Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag in elite list
'You should understand...': Paras Chhabra reveals why Parag Tyagi took pet dog for walk after Shefali Jariwala's death
Watch: Colossal’s genetically modified ‘Dire Wolves’ turn 6 months, show rapid growth
Viral Video: Pakistani squash player Mehwish Ali makes controversial gesture towards opponent after loss, walks out without handshake
Nikhil Kamath’s podcast style gets viral parody, watch what made everyone LOL
Not AR Rahman, Pritam, this Indian musician has surpassed Taylor Swift, BTS, Ed Sheeran to become most followed artist on Spotify
PM Modi conferred with Trinidad and Tobago's highest honour: 'Accept it on behalf of 140 crore Indians'
Piyush Goyal makes BIG statement on India-US trade deal, says, 'Deal is accepted only when...'
Sakshi Dhoni's special post for 'captain cool' MS Dhoni on 15th wedding anniversary goes viral
Salman Khan shares intense, stunning first look of Battle of Galwan; fans say 'box office tabahi loading'
Viral video: Delhi man grooves to 'Aankhein Khuli' during live performance, wins the internet
Bazball brilliance! Jamie Smith smashes joint third-fastest Test century for England, India left reeling at Edgbaston
China issues BIG statement after Kiren Rijiju backs Dalai Lama on succession plans: 'India should...'
Dealing with hot flashes at work? These 6 menopause tips can help
'They have expressed interest...': Former India cricketer hints at Ravindra Jadeja joining Rajasthan Royals if Sanju Samson heads to CSK
Thyroid symptoms in women: 5 signs of hypothyroidism every woman should know
Meet actor, who took 3 insulin shots in a day, weighed 140 kgs, was told he would die soon due to diabetic stroke, then...
MEA reacts to claims of White House denying Jaishankar's request to meet Trump, says, 'This is..'
Are US' B-2 Spirit stealth bombers missing after strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities? Report claims...
Ravindra Jadeja breaches BCCI travel protocol during Edgbaston Test: Will he be punished?
Meet man, who left high-paying job at Goldman Sachs to work as security guard, now owns company worth Rs..., he is...
Meet actress whose father abandoned her, her mother grabbed her earnings, got pregnant without marriage, married to superstar, now divorced, she is now..
Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares the only weight loss diet that truly works: 'It allows you to be...'
Kerala on alert as Nipah virus cases resurface: What is it and what are its symptoms?
Shahana Goswami thinks 'it's good' that Diljit Dosanjh is facing backlash for casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'Aaj pyaar hai, kal gaddar hai' | Exclusive
Meet man, an advocate who transformed sinking bank into national institution, now valued at Rs 2900000000000, he is...
IND vs ENG: With maiden golden duck, Ben Stokes registers THIS unwanted record in Tests
Uorfi Javed shares screenshots of rape threats, abuses after winning The Traitors: 'Harsh, Purav ko cheating se haraaya'
Delhi-NCR: Massive fire caused by AC blast at Greater Noida apartment, WATCH
CUET-UG 2025 Results: Delhi University provides BIG update on UG admissions, to begin from..., check step-by-step guide on how to register
Massive six-foot crocodile found in Madhya Pradesh village field after heavy rainfall
Sarzameen trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan faces off against Prithviraj Sukumaran, netizens say 'Ibrahim ke dialogues kahan...'
Hansal Mehta slams actors for template promotions for illusion: 'Same 10 questions, same podcasts, same studios'
Viral video: Internet falls in love with baby elephant who avoids stepping on frog, WATCH
Michael Atherton takes brutal dig at Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar after Shubman Gill's double century
Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Date, time, live streaming - All you need to know as India hosts its first javelin super show
PEOPLE
Sambit Panigrahi simplifies complex HR tech, developing innovative solutions like Setup Extractor and researching cost reduction, while exploring future HR applications.
According to Gartner, nearly half of all HR leaders (48%) plan to increase their HR technology budgets in 2024. Meanwhile, Deloitte’s 2025 report emphasizes that automation and AI are emerging as key priorities in HR technology strategies.
Today, digital transformation is at the forefront of the HR agenda. Manual work is becoming a thing of the past, as companies invest in HR information systems and cloud-based HCM platforms. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being applied to recruitment, and enterprise level chatbots are becoming more common. Yet this progress has brought a new challenge. The systems have become increasingly complex and difficult to manage. Many of these technologies are so intricate that even experienced HR leaders struggle to manage them effectively.
At the root of this complexity lies a central question: how can HR systems be simplified without compromising performance? For Sambit Panigrahi, a Senior HR Technology Analyst based in Miami, this question has shaped his entire professional journey.
Currently working in VITAS Healthcare, the largest hospice and palliative care organization in the U.S., Sambit has been at the forefront of efforts to introduce modernization in the manner in which large organizations support and take care of employees. Having successfully overseen the implementation and rollout of next generation employee management systems for organizations with over 50,000 employees, Sambit has played key roles in integrating disparate systems and procedures across industries like healthcare, insurance, and financial services, especially during major transitions like mergers and technology upgrades. What sets him apart is his focus on people; he makes sure that these changes are not only technically sound but also easy and hassle-free for the staff members who rely on them on a daily basis.
One of Sambit’s most impactful contributions came during his time at Deloitte Consulting, where he engineered a tool to solve a common problem in large scale cloud HCM implementations. It is called the Setup Extractor. What is it used for? In Oracle HCM Cloud deployments, HR and IT teams often struggle to manually track configuration setting changes across development, testing, and production at the same time. For the functional consultants and engineers working on large-scale software projects, not having a simple way of comparing technical environments was a constant point of frustration. The result? Delays, interminable cycles of testing, and dissatisfied clients.
This tool was built using reporting technologies (BI Publishers and XML). It helps extract, version, and document configuration setups. It improves traceability, reduces errors, and cuts down on manual work. The Setup Extractor reduced migration related errors by 75 percent, cut deployment time by 40 percent, and has been adopted across multiple enterprise projects within Deloitte. It has significantly improved both implementation quality and client satisfaction at Deloitte.
“There’s a unique satisfaction in seeing a well-crafted strategy come to life, in the seamless functioning of a complex solution,” says Sambit. “And you can actually see how it makes a positive impact on employees’ day-to-day work.”
HR processes can be costly, labor intensive, and often lack visibility across the organization. With the economy under pressure, prices going up, and uncertainty around the world, HR leaders are being asked to do more with fewer resources than ever before. Drawing on decades of hands-on experience with complex HR solutions for various industries, Sambit authored the article “Driving Organizational Cost Reduction through ERP Cloud Solutions: Strategies and Outcomes,” published in The American Journal of Engineering and Technology.
The paper explains how smart HR systems reduce costs and boost efficiency, helping companies grow in a digital world. The article details how the use of automated tools, centralization of HR systems, improved reporting, and streamlining of HR processes can reduce errors, save time, improve operations, and allow businesses to be more flexible in handling employees. These strategies are already helping companies reduce overhead, improve workforce effectiveness, and move toward a more digital, scalable future.
“Cost optimization in HR does not simply mean cutting headcount or freezing hiring,” Sambit says. “It requires rethinking how resources are distributed across the organization.”
Sambit’s passion for building better systems extends well beyond his day job. In recognition of his contributions to the field, Sambit was invited to join the Hackathon Raptors Association as a Fellow Member. It’s a selective global network of technology experts and innovators from leading companies, including FAANG and the Fortune 100. Fellowship status is awarded only to professionals who have demonstrated a significant and measurable impact in their domain.
Through this platform, he collaborates on next generation HR solutions, from AI driven onboarding systems to predictive attrition tools. He runs hackathons, leads tech workshops, and moderates panels to help HR teams bridge critical knowledge gaps.
“You can only see so far when you're limited to one environment,” Sambit says. “But when you connect with people from different fields, the possibilities multiply.”
Sambit believes that real innovation never stays behind the office door. Rather, such platforms provide access to collaborate with new minds, connect with varied ideas, and co-develop solutions that make businesses future-proof. He emphasizes that most forward-looking ideas arise out of such collaborative spaces -ones difficult to discover working in silos within one organization.
HR today faces a set of urgent challenges: increasing complexity in technology, rising operational costs, low transparency, and a lack of technical capability among practitioners. The future of HR highly depends on a number of factors: embracing digital tools with purpose, building data driven cultures, reskilling teams, and keeping employee experience at the center of every decision. Sambit Panigrahi is building practical, forward-looking solutions to each of these.
But he’s not stopping there. Currently, he is exploring how virtual reality can be applied to HR workflows — with the goal of building systems that do not replace people but help them unlock their full potential. One promising example is VR onboarding, which can immerse new hires in real-time, interactive sessions orienting them to company culture, tools, and automated workflows from day one, wherever they are in the world. He aims to create tools that allow work to become more intuitive and more human-oriented.
“I believe in people’s potential, and that’s what drives me to create systems that help them grow, succeed, and truly thrive,” says Sambit Panigrahi.