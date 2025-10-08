Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed calls Shikhar Dhawan his 'biggest trigger', makes shocking boxing remark
PEOPLE
Linking Singapore, Thailand and India with sustainable real estate developments and international financial alliances.
(SINGAPORE / INDIA / THAILAND) - There are not many business leaders in Asia who can be described as having the spirit of strategic diversification as well as Deepak Mishra, the engine behind Greenfield Advisory. His experience is an informative case study of how foresight, organization, and flexibility can transform one advisory firm into a cross-sector international business.
Greenfield advisory is a financial and real estate advisory firm that was established in 2009 and has since become one of the most reliable brands in Singapore. However, Mishra has always had much more than balance sheets in his ambitions. His philosophy is a combination of financial discipline and an interest in innovation - making sure that every venture he leads goes in line with the overall market development.
Mishra had a glorious career in the top hierarchy of the financial services industry prior to the establishment of Greenfield Advisory. In almost two decades, he perfected his art in sophisticated sales management, financial planning and optimization of operations. This experience did not only enhance his technical skills, but also equipped him to lead with a clear sense of responsibility and influence.
Armed with a degree from IBS Hyderabad, Mishra established Greenfield Advisory at a time when the global economy was facing major transitions. His firm’s early focus was on providing personalized, data-driven advisory services to institutional investors. As confidence grew, so did the firm’s footprint — expanding into real estate investments and later into hospitality and lifestyle ventures.
Today, Greenfield Advisory operates in three key markets — Singapore, Thailand, and India. Its financial advisory arm continues to serve global investors, while its real estate division has successfully identified and developed high-potential assets in growing economies. Mishra’s ventures in hospitality, including niche restaurant chains and experience-driven clubs, underscore his ability to anticipate cultural and consumer trends.
What distinguishes Mishra’s leadership is his holistic approach to value creation. He insists on sustainable business practices — ensuring that every project adds long-term community and investor value rather than chasing short-term gains.
His leadership team describes him as both a strategist and a mentor — a rare mix of analytical precision and emotional intelligence. Under his guidance, Greenfield Advisory has expanded its footprint while maintaining integrity, transparency, and client trust.
As Asia continues to evolve into a global economic powerhouse, Mishra’s long-term vision positions Greenfield Advisory as a bridge between investors and opportunities, embodying the idea of diversification as a sustainable advantage.