How Prashant Dathwal is Helping Revolutionize Enterprise Cloud Architecture

As India's software talent continues to re-invent Silicon Valley's technology scene in 2025, The Economic Times indicates over 25% of the most senior technical roles in major technology companies in the US are being managed by people with Indian heritage. Behind all those numbers are actual and very real stories, of people who have made the leap from towns and cities across India to become directors of tech congregations, and are changing how technology can scale.

All successful transformation is powered by people. In distributed systems and cloud architectures, people with origins of India are not just bringing technical talent; they bring also bring business perspective and a focus on maximising business value. They are also going beyond the code to deal with some of the complexities that impact an enterprise's daily life.

One of them is Prashant Dathwal, Senior Principal Member of Technical Staff at Oracle, Sunnyvale. Dathwal is recognized with the title of ''Cases and Faces'' educators and have recently been awarded for Product Innovation, March 2025. His career story is one worthy of a case study – putting together enterprise reliability and next-gen modernization.

Helping Revolutionize Critical Systems Without Disruption

Modernizing the antiquated infrastructure of Fortune 500 companies is a risky, yet high-reward process. Legacy systems are often mission-critical for organizations, but migrating off of them usually means unaffordable downtime.

At Oracle, Dathwal contributed to a breakthrough - a staged migration approach that allowed for cloud migrations to run systems in parallel, allowing for cutovers without any service interruption with more than 15 enterprise clients.

"The scripts used to take 4-5 hours with massive datasets and now they finish with under an hour” Dathwal said. "I helped the customers speed up their system performance significantly thanks to improved data workflows, indexing and queries."

His methodology provided real-time validation, data syncs and rollback safety nets when migrating applications, so he could eliminate downtime and still keep the system secure and reliable. Clients or companies that deal with sensitive data, the change from on-premise to cloud has been revolutionary for them.

Accelerating Financial Technology

Prior to joining Oracle, Dathwal was a transformation leader while at Edelman Financial Engines, acting as a Staff Software Engineer. Edelman Financial Engines is a wealth-tech firm that provides millions of Americans with a path towards financial certainty through modern 401(k), IRA, and investment tools.

Dathwal assisted in migrating existing partner integrations from a legacy architecture to a modern cloud-native architecture, built on top of AWS. By making the cloud migration, the business side, specifically marketing teams, were able to reduce their launch time from weeks to just 2-3 days. The results included faster program rollouts, more efficient campaigns, and an even better competitive advantage in a fast-moving market.

Evolving Enterprise Migrations for the AI Era

Dathwal’s zero-downtime enterprise migrations earned him the "Cases and Faces" award in March 2025 for innovation in Big Data and Analytics.

When asked what's next, Dathwal does not miss a beat. "I would like to deepen my knowledge and competency in the ML and AI space,” he states. And we agree, it is not simply a technology fad, it is a different wave of migration pain as organizations hurry to integrate AI into legacy systems not originally designed to support it.

AI integration will provide very different migration challenges. Data training pipelines will need to be integrated with production systems, but without interrupting production systems. Inference engines will need to function in addition to already defined business logic. Migrations in these integration points will have added failure modes when a transition is being made, and will be the consistent challenges Dathwal works on.