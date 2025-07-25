PoK revolts against Pakistan, Army chief Asim Munir remains nonchalant, what next?
PEOPLE
Sri Harsha Grandhi, a semiconductor engineer, advances high-speed memory systems and IO circuits, integrating AI and diverse technologies to build intelligent hardware.
Sri Harsha Grandhi is determined to increase what is achieved in the world of semiconductor engineering a world where things are complex as dealing with billions of transistors and where every nanosecond can spell the difference between success and failure. Working at NBC in a high-power position (Mixed-Signal and Analog Design Engineer) of over eight years, he has contributed significantly towards the advancement of enthusiastic memory systems architecture.
He is heavily engaged in 3D NAND memory works, and his work covered the entire design cycle including pre-silicon and post-silicon implementation. His inventions have been influential in development of high-speed datapaths and IO circuits which, in addition to their impressive performance measure, are also characterized by long-term reliability. His broad base in VLSI design, embedded systems and signal processing yields both technical breadth and multi-disciplinary flexibility to this emerging and rapidly changing environment.
His E.D.A. tasks are to develop and fine tune entire datapath systems every day and to make sure timing, power, and leakage all pass extremely high qualifications. He uses RTL vector development, SVA assertions, XA simulations to verify timing margins that can make stable and high speed operations across deep memory hierarchy.
One of the most critically discussed and cutomized topics is that of Leading Edge Circuit Design Across IO Speeds and Silicon Lifecycles.
Besides being involved in datapath design, he has been busy in the design of high-speed serializer and transmitter circuit designs, spanning IO rates of 1.2GT/s to 4GT/s. They include built in Duty cycle correction and advance clock distribution networks, so that they will give consistent and predictable behaviour under varying processes, aging and far-corner conditions.
An important technical contribution to his work has been development of an optimization approach to validation of ONFI AC specifications. This novel solution has significantly increased the accuracy of simulation and better match of it with a real-silicon behavior so that the performance characteristics would not vary depending on the stress and operating environments in the real world.
In several successful tape-outs, he has directed layout implementation, set strong power/signal distribution architectures and maintained IR drop constraints and LT reliability requirements. During post-silicon activity he collaborates with the validation and product teams to troubleshoot performance issues, perform root-cause analysis and inform architectural improvements in subsequent design versions.
In the context of simulation-to-silicon correlation in high-speed datapath IO configurations he has authored scalable multi-phase and multi-ratio serializer architectures, and automation frameworks that dramatically reduce the steps required to validate, verify, and analyse datapath performances.
During the pre-tapeout process, he owns AC/DC simulations, produces IBIS models and performs thorough reliability testing. His efficient participation in circuit design, system integration, layout coordination and post-layout debugging activities helps to deliver silicon that performs and delivers well against design objectives, in a timely and cost-effective manner to help deliver quality silicon on time and in volumes.
Tomorrow engineering: Convergence, Intelligence and Mentorship
Having more than 42 peer-reviewed articles he has published his works in a broad area of knowledge which includes VLSI, embedded systems, wireless communication, 5G/6G networks, IoT, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), UAV technologies, and power electronics. This wide range is determined by his commitment to connect circuit-level novelty and technology ecosystems at scale.
His other achievements also include the design of ZQ calibration system and NBTI aging protection circuitry, both were critical to silicon reliability spanning extended operating lifetimes. He is also an expert at verifying high speed IOs under Monte Carlo and PVT (process, voltage, temperature) corners to meet high robustness of performance requirements throughout the product lifecycle.
He comprehends the dilemma of speed, power and the area.
It is not a numbers game, says Grandhi. It is not only about knowledge in how circuits perform in time, under pressure, and its variability.
To respond to that challenge, he has developed scalable automation tools that would be adjustable to the changes in simulation environments and PDKs. His architecture techniques mediate system-level requirements of performance with the requirements of feasibility at the circuit level, as systems increasingly need integration and IO rates to keep pace.
In the future, he envisages an immense possibilities of a convergence of domains. The future is in the integration of VLSI, embedded platforms and wireless communication into coherent, intelligent hardware able to support edge computing, autonomous navigation and always connected systems.
Specifically, he views with great enthusiasm the way in which AI and machine learning are transforming engineering processes.
He thinks it has only begun with semantic analysis of the flow of AI-enhanced simulations and verification. They will drastically transform the way we work at the level of the transistor faster, smarter and more confidently.
Moreover, his effort is intensively overlapping with the new fields that are changing the ways in which the hardware is designed and implemented:
In circuit validation powered by AI/ML, he merges the deep learning models such as Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) and Long-Short Term Memory (LSTM) to make the validation predictions of any anomalies and automate the validation process. The models have made it possible to perform simulation with more accuracy and the design cycle reduction and accuracy in timing-sensitive datapaths.
Work In the area of IoT-systems in health care, industrial automation, and smart transport, his work is in the design of silicon-level architectures with an emphasis on low-power, real-time responsiveness and resilience to environmental variation. Such designs are the necessity of edge computing and sensor-combined architecture where neither speed nor trustworthiness are optional.
In robotics and automation, particularly cloud-connected manufacturing and rehabilitative solutions, he donates datapath and IO technology that is used to realize fine actuation and real-time data manipulation. His equipment is designed to work with dynamic workload that such applications require.
In signal processing he uses methodologies like wavelet and event detection algorithms in the real-time implemented on micro controllers to develop intelligent embedded systems. The resource efficient systems have been optimized and used in the monitoring, diagnostics, and controls.
His IO architectures allow highly fast data transfer and network synchronization to support the 5G/6G wireless systems to cover the requirements of the smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and edge-connected devices.
Such inputs do not only add the technical strength of his work but also demonstrate a greater dedication to creating systems which break theory and practice in various dynamic industries.
In addition to engineering, he expresses his enthusiasm over mentorship and pedagogy.
According to Grandhi, innovation is not performed out of a vacuum. It is all about giving, passing on the wisdom and knowledge, instilling the appetite to know and discover and helping people face those difficult challenges with a sense of purpose and integrity.
The name of Sri Harsha Grandhi About
Sri Harsha Grandhi is a Mixed-Signal, Analog Design Engineer, having a more than seven year experience in the Semiconductor Industry. His fields of interests are high-speed datapath architecture, multi-speed IO systems and simulation-to-silicon correlation. Having 45+ peer-reviewed papers in the areas of VLSI, embedded systems, and wireless communication, he is engaged in the development of intelligent, reliable, and adaptive hardware technologies.