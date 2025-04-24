Indian ghazal singer, composer and producer Nisschal Zaveri, whose upcoming show Andaaz is a deeply personal offering of sukoon, crafted with love and reverence for the timeless art of ghazals.

In a world that rarely pauses for breath, intimate gigs and mehfils provide audiences with the much-needed thehrav that they yearn for amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life. One such individual who is reviving the intimate mehfil and ghazal landscape in India is ghazal singer, composer and producer Nisschal Zaveri, whose upcoming show Andaaz is a deeply personal offering of sukoon, crafted with love and reverence for the timeless art of ghazals.

Set against the evocative backdrop of Delhi’s Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium, a venue steeped in poetic heritage, Andaaz brings to life the verses of legendary poets like Ghalib and Faiz, while seamlessly weaving in original compositions that speak to contemporary hearts.

Ghazal singer, composer and producer Nisschal Zaveri gives us a small teaser to what can be expected from his upcoming show Andaaz on 26th April 2025 in Delhi and gives us a glimpse behind his creative process for concerts and shows.

(Excerpts from conversation below)

Q: What inspired you to conceptualize Andaaz and what makes it special for you personally?

A: In a world that moves too fast for feeling, Andaaz is my way of sharing the sukoon I find in poetry and music with others. Personally, it’s a very intimate project, one that reflects not just my musical journey but also my emotional and spiritual connection to ghazals.

Q:Your past concerts and now with Andaaz will be bringing to life the works of legendary poets like Ghalib and Faiz. How do you approach interpreting such iconic works while also making them your own?

A: My passion is to take ghazals forward, to make them relevant in the times to come. I don’t try to modernize the poetry itself, but I do explore how to deliver it with sincerity and soundscapes that resonate today. It’s like lighting a diya in a different room, it’s the same flame, just seen in a new light. The shayars’ words are timeless, and the key is to first listen, to let their essence fill the room and allow the audience to soak it in and interpret it individually.

Q: Ghazals have such a deep cultural and emotional resonance, especially in Urdu. What role do you think ghazals play in today’s music landscape, especially for younger audiences?

A: Ghazals have the power to remind and reconcile people with the essence of life; love, sukoon, emotion, and beauty. For younger audiences, ghazals can be a doorway to something richer, maybe a kind of emotional literacy. And when these timeless words meet new soundscapes, that’s when the magic truly happens.

Q: The Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium is an iconic venue steeped in poetic legacy. What does it mean to you to perform in a space so closely tied to Ghalib himself?

A: It’s an absolute honour. Aiwan-E-Ghalib carries the echoes of legends, it holds a kind of spiritual energy for artists like me. Performing there is both humbling and empowering. It reminds me that I’m continuing a legacy of expression, emotion, and language.

Q: Ghazals often dwell in the spaces between words be it pauses, silences or unspoken emotions. As a ghazal artist, how do you connect with that subtlety, and how do you translate it for the audience during a live performance?

A: Ghazals live in the nafās - the breath, the pause, the silence after a sher. It’s completely about feeling. Even when I sing, I don’t try to perform; I try to feel. The space between Sa and Re is as important as the notes themselves. It is said that Sa is Shiva, and the remaining notes are Adi and together they become AdiShakti, the source of all creation. That’s where the real ghazal lives.

Q: Finally, for someone attending a ghazal concert for the very first time, what would you want them to take away from ‘Andaaz’?

A: I would want them to leave with a full heart and a quiet mind. Even if they don’t understand Urdu or haven’t experienced a ghazal before, I hope they walk away having felt something, anything, a line, a moment, a note that stays with them. That’s the beauty of ghazals. They don’t ask for your understanding; they ask for your presence.