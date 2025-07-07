Against All Odds, Across All Borders: Story of Harsh Patel’s Rise

Harsh Girish Patel, founder of Water & Shark, advises global elites on legal, tax, and investment strategies, building futures with precision and purpose.

Guiding Unicorns, Royals, and Investors with Precision and Purpose

Harsh Girish Patel forged a path from humble beginnings to international prominence in the bustling city of Mumbai, where ambition throbs through congested lanes and tall buildings. Harsh's early life was characterized by perseverance and vision. He was born to Girish Chandulal Patel, a resolute mid-level serviceman, and Hemlata Patel, a homemaker whose quiet resolve grounded the household. He started Water & Shark, a multinational legal, tax, and investment consulting firm that currently operates in over a dozen countries and advises institutional investors, unicorns, and royal families, at the age of 19 with little more than a rented desk and a strong will.

Now based in Dubai, Harsh, as Founder & Global CEO, orchestrates a firm that blends technical precision with strategic foresight. His expertise—spanning international tax structuring, trust and foundation advisory, family office setup, and cross-border legal strategy—has earned him the trust of high-net-worth individuals, multinational corporations, and Middle Eastern royalty, including the Royal Office of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan. His work with unicorns like Zepto, Bizongo, and PagarBook, alongside multinational giants like Apparel Group and partnerships such as BNW Developments with actor-entrepreneur Vivek Anand Oberoi, reflects a rare ability to navigate complex financial and legal landscapes with discretion and clarity.

Harsh’s philosophy, distilled into the 5 Ps—Privacy, Protection, Prosperity, Preparation, Preservation—guides every structure he designs, from DIFC family trusts to Singapore-based funds and Gulf legacy plans. “Wealth is a legacy, not just a number,” he says. “It demands foresight to protect it from shifting regulations and unforeseen risks.” In an era of tightening global frameworks—OECD disclosures, Sharia-based inheritance laws, and cross-jurisdictional complexities—Harsh’s ability to craft enduring solutions sets him apart.

His credentials are as formidable as his practice. A Bachelor of Commerce from Narsee Monjee College, an LL.B. from Gopaldas Jhamatmal Advani Law College, and qualifications as a Chartered Accountant (ICAI) form his foundation. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Public Accountants (Australia) and the Institute of Financial Accountants (UK), a registered Foreign Lawyer with the UK’s Solicitors Regulation Authority, and holds legal standing with the DIFC Courts.

Harsh’s influence extends beyond boardrooms. He has addressed the European Parliament at the EU-India Leaders Conference 2024 in Brussels, advocating for regulatory alignment and sustainability, and is invited to speak at the British Parliament. Recognized with awards like the Icon of UAE Award (India Today & NKN Media), the Champions of Change Award from the Governor of Maharashtra, and the Times Exemplary Leader Award, he is a thought leader contributing to Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Business Today. His TEDx talk at LLIMS explores leadership in uncertainty, while Water & Shark’s foundation supports educational initiatives, impacting over 30 underprivileged children.

In Dubai, Harsh shares his life with his wife, Karina Patel, a Russian national and Managing Partner of Shark Legal LLC. With a master’s in history of arts and economics, Karina is both his partner and a driving force in their shared vision. “Her perspective sharpens mine,” Harsh says. “Together, we build more than structures—we build futures.”

From a single desk in Mumbai to shaping the financial destinies of global elites, Harsh Patel’s journey is a testament to resilience, precision, and a vision that transcends borders. His legacy lies not just in wealth preserved but in lives uplifted and futures secured.