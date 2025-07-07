A Voice of Reason: How Acharya Prashant challenges modern-day superstitions

Acharya Prashant advocates for honest self-inquiry in spirituality, challenging superstition in all forms—old and new—and encouraging clear thinking over blind belief.

Acharya Prashant is one individual who speaks with a unique form of honesty in an era when spirituality is frequently muddled with flowery language or odd customs. He doesn't make things seem nice or urge you to believe everything he says. He asks you to think for yourself instead. According to him, spirituality should be about having a clear perspective rather than blindly adhering to traditions just because they are traditional or well-liked.

For him, superstition encompasses more than just antiquated notions like black magic or ghosts. He also discusses the contemporary kind, such as the fixation with "vibes" or the mindless devotion to online influencers and gurus. He classifies any notion that prevents sincere self-examination as superstitious. He opposes everything that encourages passivity over inquiry, whether it be the relentless pursuit of outside recognition, mindless adherence to societal conventions, or uncritical acceptance of "higher energies."

What’s further different about him is that he doesn’t just criticize. He tries to explain why people fall for these things. He says many people don’t question their beliefs not because they’re not smart, but because they’re scared. Scared that if they start asking questions, their whole belief system might fall apart. So, they stay in confusion, thinking it's safe, and become gullible to superstitions.

He’s authored a book called ‘Stupidity: In the Name of Spirituality,’ and it goes deep into how even educated people fall into these traps. He doesn’t just talk about old customs, he points to things like motivational quotes, social media gurus, and even some types of meditation that, instead of helping, just distract people from facing the truth.

It is no surprise that being a strong voice of clarity, Acharya Prashant is often invited to speak at top colleges like IITs and IISc. And the students listen. Maybe because he doesn’t talk down to them. Maybe because he doesn’t pretend to have magical answers. He just speaks with clarity. That’s rare today.

He also says that real spirituality is about being honest with yourself. It’s not about magical energy or rituals. It’s about knowing who you are, clearly. He reminds people that even great Indian wisdom teachers like Swami Vivekananda or J. Krishnamurti didn’t preach superstition. They focused on understanding the mind and breaking illusions.

He’s done sessions called ‘Myth Demolition Tours,’ where people from around the world come together to examine their long-held beliefs. He’s also had viral conversations with academics like neuroscientist Dr. Sid Warrier, where they talked openly about the mind and spirituality without bringing in any mystical stuff.

Today, his message is spreading fast, not because it’s flashy, but because it feels real. People are tired of being told what to think. And here’s someone who tells them: stop listening to noise, and start looking at yourself – honestly.