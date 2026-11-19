Just days before the US midterms, Donald Trump promised that the Iran war would end "right after the election." However, after Republicans lost Congress, the man who had previously threatened more bombing now called the war "effectively over."

Written by Deepshikha Deepak

Just days before the US midterms, Donald Trump was promising that the Iran war would end "right after the election." Then Republicans lost Congress, and suddenly the man who had threatened more bombing was calling the war "effectively over." But while the language has softened, the Gulf has not gone quiet.

Reports had suggested he expected to resume bombing once voting was over, and many in the region feared a fresh round of strikes. That did not happen. Trump admitted a day after the vote that the war and its economic fallout had partly cost his party. After meeting Qatar's prime minister, he said new major strikes were highly unlikely and that the war was effectively over militarily.

Why the shift?

The first reason is politics. Voter anger over the war helped drive the Democratic wave. Democrats now control Congress, which means investigations and tougher questions about war powers. Some Republicans are also urging the president to rethink his policies, and the Iran war is among the issues drawing criticism inside his own party.

The second is that Trump can now claim victory. Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are close to pre-war levels. He may feel he has met his goals and can leave Gulf countries to settle the waterway's future.

The third is a cheaper weapon – money. Secretary of State Marco Rubio argues that the economic pain on Iran is so heavy that military action is no longer needed. The US naval blockade, which squeezes Iranian oil exports, continues. For a president who has just been punished at the polls, a slow squeeze is far easier to defend than another bombing campaign.

But this is not peace

A few days after calling the war effectively over, Trump said the US no longer needs a deal with Tehran. He also told Vice President JD Vance, who had been weighing a return to talks, to focus on a domestic anti-fraud campaign instead. Qatar, the main mediator, is now stuck waiting to learn what Washington actually wants.

Trump has also said the US military is "locked and loaded" and watching a nuclear-linked site called Pickaxe Mountain. In other words, the threat of force has not been withdrawn. It has only been parked.

Then came November 17, when, after Iranian drones targeted a US radar site in Bahrain, American jets hit a missile site on Qeshm Island. Iran fired back at Kuwait and Bahrain. The US calls its strikes self-defence, and Iran calls them a ceasefire violation.

So, the fair reading is that Trump has toned down big, offensive strikes. Small, tit-for-tat exchanges have not stopped.

Tehran's tone has hardly cooled. Iran's deputy ambassador to the UN told the Security Council that his country has never closed the door to diplomacy. He also warned of an "immediate and decisive response" if the US or Israel resumes bombing.

The deeper problem is the nuclear issue. Iran says it will not discuss its nuclear programme until the US accepts several core conditions for a ceasefire. Trump insists the nuclear question must be part of any final deal. Until one side bends, even a pause in strikes cannot become a settlement.

The Shenzhen factor

The next test comes in China. Trump is in Asia for the APEC meetings in Shenzhen, where he is expected to hold an unusual three-way summit with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Iran and nuclear stockpiles are likely to feature in the talks. Whether that produces anything concrete is unclear, but it shows that the Iran question is now tied to wider great-power bargaining.

Why India should care

For India, this half-war is almost as worrying as a full one. According to the UN, as reported by AP, October saw the most attacks on commercial ships in the Hormuz area since February. This week, an LPG tanker was attacked there and one Indian crew member went missing. India imports a large share of its oil and cooking gas through these waters, so every incident risks higher prices and supply worries at home. A prolonged blockade also keeps global oil markets nervous, which affects the rupee and the import bill.

A long stalemate looks likely, with the blockade continuing and Qatar-led talks crawling along. Michael Singh of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy has said that patience and pressure is the most sensible path for Trump.

The risk is that a "frozen war" can thaw very quickly. One drone that gets through, or one tanker that sinks, could undo the calm. Trump has changed his method, but he has not changed his goal, which is still to force Iran to give up its nuclear ambitions

About the author: Deepshikha Deepak is a senior journalist with her core interest in tracking latest developments & analysis in the fields of Defence & Geo-Politics.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)