A photograph of Mulayam Singh Yadav with Atiq Ahmed's dog has renewed questions about the Samajwadi Party's political associations with strongmen in Uttar Pradesh and the state's criminal-politics nexus.

Dr. Neha Singh

A photograph can sometimes capture a political reality more powerfully than an entire speech. The image of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav shaking hands with a dog belonging to gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed is one such moment. What might otherwise have appeared to be an ordinary gesture at a public gathering acquired a different significance because of the identity of the animal's owner and the political proximity he enjoyed. The photograph reportedly dates back to a family wedding at which Mulayam Singh was introduced to Atiq's prized dogs. The issue, therefore, is not the act of greeting an animal; it is the political relationship that made such an interaction noteworthy.

Uttar Pradesh's political history demands a closer examination of the relationship between the Samajwadi Party's leadership and strongmen who accumulated political influence despite their criminal backgrounds. Atiq Ahmed's association with the SP was hardly incidental. After joining the party, he won the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat in 2004. His brother, Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, was also a political figure whose electoral contest against Raju Pal preceded the latter's murder in 2005. The subsequent kidnapping of Umesh Pal, a witness in the Raju Pal case, resulted in Atiq receiving a life sentence in 2023. His brother Ashraf was named in the Raju Pal murder case but was acquitted in the Umesh Pal kidnapping trial. These distinctions matter: political association is a documented fact, while criminal responsibility must be established individually by courts.

The Political Patronage Question

The questions surrounding Mulayam Singh Yadav's relationship with Atiq Ahmed become more consequential when viewed alongside the party's wider political choices. Atiq returned to the SP and became its MP from Phulpur; in 2014, he was again given the party's ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election. His criminal record and the allegations surrounding his activities were hardly unknown. What political calculations justified repeatedly accommodating a figure whose presence had become a serious concern for public order? Was electoral influence allowed to outweigh the institutional responsibility of a political party to maintain distance from individuals facing grave criminal allegations?

Akhilesh, Shivpal and the Ansari Equation

The Ansari family's political association with the SP presents another revealing chapter. In June 2016, Shivpal Singh Yadav announced the merger of Mukhtar Ansari's Qaumi Ekta Dal with the Samajwadi Party. The move was backed by Mulayam Singh Yadav but opposed by the then Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav, who prevailed upon the party leadership to cancel it. Yet the controversy returned when Shivpal announced the merger again in October, with Mulayam's approval. Akhilesh eventually denied Mukhtar a party ticket in the 2017 Assembly election. His opposition deserves acknowledgement, but it also raises a larger question: why did the party's senior leadership repeatedly consider accommodating a politician whose criminal record was already a matter of public knowledge? Was the disagreement fundamentally about principles of governance or about who would control the party's political calculations?

When Electoral Arithmetic Overshadowed Public Interest



Mukhtar Ansari's subsequent judicial record makes the political debate even more consequential. Between September 2022 and March 2024, he was convicted in eight cases by courts in Uttar Pradesh, including the 1991 murder of Awadhesh Rai, for which he received a life sentence. He also received a life sentence in a forged arms-licence case. These are judicial findings, not merely political allegations. The question for the SP leadership is therefore whether every association amounted to criminal complicity, or the party's repeated willingness to negotiate with influential strongmen reflects a political culture in which electoral arithmetic too often took precedence over institutional integrity. And where was the political accountability when such associations were defended, reconsidered and revived?

A Pattern That Demands Answers

Atiq and Mukhtar were not ordinary political figures whose influence rested exclusively on public service. Both accumulated substantial political power while facing extensive criminal proceedings. Atiq was convicted in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case alongside Khan Saulat Hanif and Dinesh Pasi, who were also sentenced to life imprisonment. The fact that Ashraf was acquitted in that particular case must not be overlooked; neither should the convictions of those actually found guilty. The larger concern is the political environment in which individuals with such backgrounds could become electoral assets. Did Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav and other senior SP leaders ever adequately explain the considerations behind these associations? And can Akhilesh Yadav entirely separate his party's record from the decisions taken by its leadership when he was himself part of that political establishment?

Yogi Adityanath's First Step: Breaking the Protection of Impunity

The approach under Yogi Adityanath marked a decisive change in the state's stated law-and-order priorities. Rather than treating powerful criminal networks as politically untouchable, the administration pursued investigations, arrests and action against properties allegedly acquired through criminal proceeds. In Atiq Ahmed's case, authorities attached properties under the Gangsters Act and initiated proceedings against assets linked to him and his associates. The Enforcement Directorate also investigated alleged money laundering and searched premises connected to his network. The significance of these measures lay in targeting the financial infrastructure that allowed criminal influence to survive beyond individual cases. The principle was clear: political connections could not confer immunity from investigation.

From Police Action to Judicial Accountability

The next step was to pursue cases through the criminal justice system. Atiq Ahmed was brought to trial in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case and sentenced to life imprisonment in March 2023. In Mukhtar Ansari's case, sustained prosecution was followed by multiple convictions between 2022 and 2024, including life imprisonment for the murder of Awadhesh Rai. Eight convictions in less than two years demonstrated how cases that had remained unresolved for years could move towards judicial outcomes. The objective of governance must be to strengthen investigation, protect witnesses, present evidence and secure convictions through courts—not to substitute political declarations for due process.

The Law Must Stand Above Caste, Creed and Community

This approach must be judged by the same standard regardless of the accused person's caste, religion, community or political influence. Yogi Adityanath's public position has been that organised crime and mafia networks will not be permitted to operate under political protection. But the enduring measure of this commitment is not the demolition of a building or the rhetoric of a public speech; it is whether the state can consistently enforce the law, protect ordinary citizens and secure convictions through independent judicial processes. The killing of Atiq and Ashraf by three assailants while they were in police custody in April 2023 must also be distinguished from lawful state action.

The Question Uttar Pradesh Must Not Forget

Ultimately, the photograph of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Atiq Ahmed's dog is not a judicial document. Its significance lies in the questions it invites when placed alongside the documented political associations and the criminal histories that later culminated in court convictions. The people of Uttar Pradesh have every right to ask why strongmen repeatedly found political space within the SP's wider ecosystem, why Mulayam and Shivpal pursued alliances that Akhilesh himself once opposed, and whether the party ever confronted the consequences of such political choices. A democracy cannot afford to confuse electoral strength with public legitimacy, or political influence with social justice. The real test of leadership is not whom it can accommodate for votes, but whether it has the courage to stand with ordinary citizens against those who intimidate, exploit and terrorize them. Uttar Pradesh must remember not merely the image, but the political reality it compels the state to confront.

(The author is a political science researcher and academic. She holds a PhD from JNU. Currently, she is working as a guest lecturer at the University of Delhi.)