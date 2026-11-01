“Angad Ka Pair” in Uttar Pradesh: Amit Shah’s Assertion of BJP’s Unshakeable Political Footing — A Motivational Call to the Party Cadre

Amit Shah’s confidence in Uttar Pradesh cannot be understood independently of the political transformation he helped engineer in the state.

Dr. Patanjali Mishra



Amit Shah’s invocation of Angad Ka Pair to describe the BJP’s political position in Uttar Pradesh was not merely a confident prediction about the 2027 Assembly elections. It was a carefully chosen political metaphor, intended to communicate both conviction and resolve to the party’s organisation. In the Ramayana, Angad’s firmly planted foot becomes a challenge that his adversaries cannot overcome. By drawing upon this image, Shah was making a larger point: the BJP does not consider its political position in Uttar Pradesh fragile or temporary. More importantly, he was reminding its workers that such confidence must be sustained through unity, discipline and unrelenting organizational effort.

Confidence Rooted in a Decade of Political Transformation

Shah’s confidence in Uttar Pradesh cannot be understood independently of the political transformation he helped engineer in the state. When he was appointed the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge in 2013, the party had secured only 47 of the 403 Assembly seats in the 2012 elections. The subsequent Lok Sabha election marked a dramatic reversal: the BJP won 71 of Uttar Pradesh’s 80 seats in 2014, with its ally Apna Dal winning two more. The result was not simply an electoral breakthrough; it demonstrated how booth-level organisation, the mobilization of new voter groups, social coalition-building and the conversion of political momentum into votes could alter the state’s electoral landscape.

The 2017 Assembly election, in which the BJP secured 312 seats, further consolidated that transformation. Its return to power in 2022, winning 255 seats, was equally significant because it broke the pattern of successive governments changing hands in Uttar Pradesh. The party’s position today is therefore not the product of one election or one political slogan. It has been built through successive electoral contests, organizational consolidation and the ability to retain a broad political base.

A Political Organisation That Studies Defeat, Not Just Celebrates Victory

One of the defining features of the BJP’s electoral approach has been its willingness to treat victories as milestones rather than resting points—and defeats as occasions for reassessment rather than withdrawal. Shah’s political journey offers several illustrations. The BJP’s defeat in Bihar in 2015, its inability to secure power in West Bengal in 2021, and setbacks in several states in 2018 and 2024 demonstrated that a strong national organisation does not automatically translate into success in every regional contest.

Yet these reverses did not bring the party’s expansion strategy to a halt. During his tenure as national president, Shah directed particular attention towards states where the BJP had a limited organizational presence. The focus on seven relatively weak states, including West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, reflected an understanding that political expansion required patient groundwork, local alliances and an appreciation of regional identities. The party’s subsequent breakthroughs in Tripura, Assam and Odisha illustrate the potential of that approach. In Odisha, the BJP moved from being a principal challenger to forming its first government in 2024.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election also offers a reminder of this political realism. The BJP won 240 seats and fell short of a parliamentary majority on its own, while the NDA secured 293. The lesson was unmistakable: political strength must be continually renewed, alliances managed and organizational weaknesses addressed. The party’s presence across more than twenty states and its third consecutive term at the Centre have not made it immune to electoral challenges. Rather, they have enlarged the scale of the responsibility to remain prepared.

Yogi Adityanath’s Record Gives Substance to Shah’s Confidence

Shah’s faith in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is not simply an expression of political camaraderie. It is also grounded in a governance record that the BJP believes has altered Uttar Pradesh’s administrative and economic trajectory. The state’s economy, according to its 2025–26 Economic Review, expanded from approximately ₹13.3 lakh crore in 2016–17 to ₹30.25 lakh crore in 2024–25. Per capita income also rose over this period. These figures do not, by themselves, settle every question about development or the distribution of its benefits; nevertheless, they indicate the scale of the state’s economic expansion.

The transformation of infrastructure, the expansion of expressway connectivity, the emphasis on investment facilitation and the state government’s focus on law and order have also become central components of Yogi Adityanath’s political record. For the BJP, these are not merely administrative talking points. They form the basis of its argument that governance under Yogi has strengthened the state’s capacity to attract investment, improve connectivity and pursue development at a greater scale. Shah’s confidence, therefore, rests on a chief minister whose tenure provides the party with a tangible record to defend before voters.

The MLC Result Is a Contest, Not a Verdict on 2027

The recent biennial elections to eleven Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats resulted in six victories for the BJP and five for the Samajwadi Party. The SP’s gains deserve acknowledgement, but interpreting this outcome as a decisive indication of the next Assembly election would be a considerable political overreach. Legislative Council elections, with their distinct constituencies and electorates, cannot be treated as a substitute for a statewide Assembly mandate.

The temptation to turn a limited electoral result into a declaration of impending victory may generate headlines and television appearances, but it does not build an organisation capable of winning 403 constituencies. While the SP appears eager to project the MLC outcome as a larger political verdict, the BJP’s immediate challenge is of a different order: to convert its existing political advantage into sustained electoral preparedness. In an election of the scale of Uttar Pradesh, media visibility may shape a narrative, but booth-level presence, credible local leadership and continuous engagement with voters determine whether that narrative can withstand the test of the ballot.

“Angad Ka Pair” Is a Message to the Cadre, Not a License for Complacency

This is where the deeper significance of Shah’s statement emerges. His metaphor was as much a message to the BJP’s own workers as it was a challenge to the opposition. A firmly planted foot is not secured by rhetoric alone; it must be supported by organizational strength. The party’s earlier electoral successes in Uttar Pradesh were built through the sustained work of its booth-level cadre, social outreach, local coordination and the ability to identify weaknesses before opponents could exploit them. That effort cannot be replaced by confidence in past mandates.

Shah’s call for a historic third consecutive term under Yogi Adityanath should therefore be read as a demand for renewed commitment, not as an assumption that victory is inevitable. His political career has been shaped by the conviction that every election matters—whether the BJP is defending a stronghold, entering an unfamiliar political terrain or recovering from a setback. The party that once had to rebuild its presence in Uttar Pradesh and establish itself in regions where it had little political footing now has a much wider national footprint. But its own history suggests that it cannot afford to mistake expansion for permanence.

The contrast before the 2027 election is consequently not between a party that has already won and an opposition that has already lost. It is between organizational preparation and the premature celebration of a political possibility. Shah has expressed his confidence in Yogi Adityanath’s leadership and the BJP cadre; the responsibility now rests with the organisation to justify that confidence through performance, public engagement and disciplined groundwork. Angad Ka Pair may be the metaphor, but the strength to keep it firmly planted will have to come from the collective effort of the party’s workers.

(The author is a professor at Allahabad University and writes on social and political issues.)