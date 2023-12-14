Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Case: Allahabad HC approves survey of Shahi Idgah Masjid complex

Headlines

AP Inter Exam 2024 out: Official website, how to download, exam details, more here

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande exposed! Captain Munawar Faruqui to give harsh punishment to actress for this reason

IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 50 lakh base price

Meet man who ran away from home at 12, began career as a tailor, built company worth Rs 16,202 crore

Meet actor who has given only 6 flop films, earned over Rs 2000 crore at BO, debut film was disaster but earned Rs 40 cr

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AP Inter Exam 2024 out: Official website, how to download, exam details, more here

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande exposed! Captain Munawar Faruqui to give harsh punishment to actress for this reason

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

10 Bollywood actresses who owned OTT in 2023

Fitness secrets of Triptii Dimri for toned body

Whole fruits vs Juice: which is healthier for you?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Meet actor who has given only 6 flop films, earned over Rs 2000 crore at BO, debut film was disaster but earned Rs 40 cr

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande exposed! Captain Munawar Faruqui to give harsh punishment to actress for this reason

'I Wanna See You Dance': Ananya, Siddhant's dance number from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has fans calling it ‘80s ka disco song’

HomeNo Rev

No Rev

Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Case: Allahabad HC approves survey of Shahi Idgah Masjid complex

Allahabad High Court has given a key decision in the ongoing Shri Krishna Janambhoomi case after it approved the conduct of a scientific survey on the Shahi Idgah complex at Mathura.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Allahabad High Court has given a key decision in the ongoing Shri Krishna Janambhoomi case after it approved the conduct of a scientific survey on the Shahi Idgah complex at Mathura. The survey will be conducted in the same manner in which it has been done at the Gyanvapi Temple in Varanasi.

The court on Thursday appointed an advocate commissioner and gave in-principle approval for surveying the Shahi Idgah complex. The modalities of the commission of Advocates for the survey will be decided on December 18.

"Allahabad HC has allowed our application where we had demanded a survey of (Shahi Idgah Masjid) by the advocate commissioner. The modalities will be decided on Dec 18. The court has rejected the arguments of Shahi Idgah Masjid. My demand was that in Shahi Idgah Masjid there are a lot of signs & symbols of the Hindu temple, and to know the actual position, an advocate commissioner is required. It's a landmark judgement by the court." said Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side.

Earlier on November 16, the Allahabad High Court had reserved its order on the application moved by the Hindu side seeking the appointment of a court-appointed advocate commissioner. The petitioners had sought the survey of the Masjid contending that the land was part of the Shri Krishnajanmbhoomi and as such a place of worship for the Hindus. It has also been claimed that the Shahi Eidgah Mosque was built on temple land during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Earlier the Allahabad High Court on May 26 had transferred to itself all the suits pending before the Mathura Court praying for various reliefs about the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute.

On November 10, the Supreme Court listed the matter relating to Mathura's Krishna Janambhoomi land dispute for further hearing on January 9, 2024. A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia listed the matter for January 9. The court said that it appeared that the matter would have to be heard and asked both parties to file a short synopsis.

The Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah had filed an appeal in the top court challenging the Allahabad High Court order, which transferred to itself all the petitions relating to Mathura's Krishna Janambhoomi land dispute from District Court Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the petition, the transfer application was allowed by the high court even though the proceedings in the suit from which the transfer emanated were stayed by a Coordinate Bench of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad vide Order dated August 3, 2022.

Read: Parliament security breach: 14 opposition MPs suspended, Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

The impugned judgement takes away two appellate stages and also transfers other suits to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad for which no transfer applications were filed.

So far, nine cases have been filed in Mathura Court in the cases of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid. Ranjana Agnihotri, a resident of Lucknow, had filed a suit demanding the ownership of 13.37 acres of land owned by Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.In her legal suit, Agnihotri demanded the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque built in Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The suit filed in the Mathura court sought the removal of a mosque said to have been built in 1669-70 on the orders of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple, near the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This five-film-old actress just beat Ranbir, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Deepika, Vijay to become India's most popular actor

US 'concerned' about reports that Israel used white phosphorus in Lebanon attack

India at UNGA votes in favour of resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Weather update: Dense fog predicted in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, UP, rains in southern states; check latest IMD forecast

Sam Bahadur box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-starrer beats Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, collects Rs 58 crore in 11 days

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE