Yemeni teen held with rifle bullets at Mumbai airport

A 20-year-old Yemeni teenager was held with six long-range rifle bullets at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMT) Airport.

The four-inch-long bullets were not detected by airport authorities after the accused landed at the airport from Yemen, but later during a second security check when he was going to board a connecting flight to Delhi.

The teen has come to India for higher studies.

According to Sahar police, the accused has been identified as AWS Sava Hussain, a Yemini national. Hussain came to Mumbai from Yemen with his brother and father. Sahar police said he is related to someone working at the Yemeni embassy in Delhi.

‘CLUELESS’ According to Sahar police, Hussain said that since a war is going on in his country, they usually keep weapons. He said he had no idea that the bullets were in his luggage and his mother kept them in his jacket, which was later kept with his luggage

"The family landed at Mumbai CSMT Airport at around 4 pm on Friday and were to take a connecting flight to Delhi at 9 pm," an officer from Sahar police said.

At around 6 pm, the private mail security authorities, while scanning the luggage, spotted the bullets and alerted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who in turn alerted Sahar police.

Hussain was brought to the police station on Friday night and arrested. Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Mane of Sahar police station confirmed the development. Police said that it was difficult to question him due to the language barrier. Hussain was unable to speak in English clearly.

"He was unable to converse properly. But he said that a war is going on in their country and so they usually keep weapons. He said he had no idea that the bullets were in his luggage and his mother kept it in his jacket, which was later kept in the bag. He did not have any license for the bullets," said a police official.