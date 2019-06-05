World Environment Day: NGO seeks development of 4 ignored green areas

Calling it an ideal gift for open space starved Mumbai, on the occasion of World Environment Day, NGO Vanashakti has written to municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi seeking development of four existing recreation areas within the city, which currently are completely ignored. The revival of these areas will not only help promote nature based tourism but would also attract international tourists.

The four areas suggested by Vanashakti are- forested area near Powai lake garden, Vihar lake, picnic point garden and Chotta Kashmir garden inside Aarey Milk Colony and the lake inside the Bhandup pumping station mangrove area.

Stalin D, director of NGO Vanshakti stated that besides green spaces like Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Maharashtra Nature Park (MNP) and Byculla Zoo, Mumbaikars had lesser options and hence a majority had no choice but to take their children to malls.

"Given the fact that the municipal commissioner himself is a nature buff, we have suggested developing these four sites," he said.

Powai Lake forested area

A large portion of the area near Powai garden can be developed into a botanical park since it has natural forest vegetation and terrain suited for it. Attractions like butterfly gardens, medicinal plant gardens can be created without destroying present vegetation.

Current status: Site is used by vagabonds, drug addicts and drunkards.

Vihar lake

After 1993 bomb blasts, Vihar lake was restricted for public. The security can be enhanced by keeping a 7 pm deadline, more security personnel and CCTV cameras will prevent disposal of trash by visitors. This spot can be a revenue spinner for MCGM if looked after properly

Current status: Despite being a restricted area several people especially drug addicts and drunkards can be found loitering around.

Aarey Milk Colony

Both the gardens inside Aarey Colony- the picnic point garden and Chotta Kashmir Garden on the hill are in shambles. BMC needs to take over these two gardens from the Dairy Development Board, which is does not care about maintaining these gardens.

Current status: Both gardens have been neglected completely and hence families have stopped frequenting these.

Lake at Bhandup Pumping station

A huge lake exist inside Bhandup Pumping Station mangrove area. There are mangroves on its periphery but water body is largely visible with wetland birds. BMC can tie up with forest department, and ticket counter can be set up.

Current status: Water body is illegally controlled by elements who claim to be fishermen.