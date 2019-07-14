'Workplaces close to stations, are a necessity': Railway officials

Walking to your workplace in a city like Mumbai may seem impossible for many. However the government is looking at Transit Oriented Development (TOD) which would allow development of offices and commercial spaces around railway and Metro stations.

The railway lines have perennially been an avenue of development for any area. Many residential colonies have come up next to the stations in recent years. The railway officials feel that workplaces close to railway stations are the need of the hour, and should be in the diameter of 1 km in and around railway stations, enabling people to walk the distance rather than using transport.]

Read: Mumbai needs to define a 'new normal'

A senior railway official informs that a multi-crore suburban rail corridor at Panvel-Virar route has been proposed. "We are studying how commercial exploitation can be done using TOD that will help in funding projects," he said.

Read: Vibrant street life encourages people to walk & cycle around: Study

According to a study by Bloomberg Philanthropy, around 51% of Mumbaikars are pedestrians who walk either to office or residential colonies. This is followed by the suburban rail network and other modes of transportation.

Read: Walk-to-work: Still a distant dream in India

he only thing amiss in the city are wider footpaths. A proposal for six meter wide footpath on 3-kms route in Central Mumbai is still at the nascent stage. Good pedestrian infrastructure is not just about the quality or quantity of footpaths, but depends on a host of factors; such as: continuity and permeability of pedestrian networks, trees and lighting, well-designed urban signages and public spaces.