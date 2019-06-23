Women more empathetic towards LGBTQ community

June being the pride month is special for the LGBTQ community. In order to highlight the discrimination faced by the community members, even after the government decriminalised section 377, a dating app recently carried out a survey. They found out that women were more empathetic towards the LGBTQ community than the men.

The survey found that 76% women would willingly participate in public demonstrations to demand and fight for their rights, while only 66% men did so. While 82% of women backed and supported gay marriage in the country only 52% agreed on legalising gay marriage. The other questions included coming outto friends, families and others.

The survey was carried out by OKCupid and it has close to 2 lakh respondents. Melissa Hobley, chief marketing officer, said, "Our data shows that women using our application are more likely to stand up for LGBTQi rights, especially marriage for all. Women are more informed, empowered and vocal, and this makes them more likely to stand up for the empowerment of others."

Further the study found that women expressed greater empathy towards the community than men. 68% men and 90% of women cared about LGBTQ+ issues. Also 66% of women said they have friends who identify as LGBTQ+ compared to just 40% of men on the app. 82% men and 92% women strongly believe that using the term gay as an insult is highly disrespectful, no matter the situation.

When it comes to being comfortable at workplace, surprisingly, only 19% of users in the LGBTQ+ community are completely out to their co-workers and acquaintances, whereas 48% users have responded saying that they were partially out to their peers.

Findings