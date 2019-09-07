Woman jumps from 10th floor after Rs 2-crore dowry demand

Deceased Nisha also sent a suicide note message to her father stating that she held her husband and in-laws responsible for this act.

A 25-year-old woman Nisha Mitesh Gangar allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the 10th floor of her Borivali West residence Tuesday afternoon. Deceased Nisha also sent a suicide note message to her father stating that she held her husband and in-laws responsible for this act.



Kasturba police has registered the FIR and arrested her husband Mitesh and father-in-law Laxmikant for abetment of suicide on Thursday. Mother in law Nita is still absconding in this case.



Nisha is a resident of Jai Chamunda Society at Main Carter road, Borivali East. She married Mitesh in 2017. In the suicide note, she complained about her in-laws torturing her, keeping her locked in the house and demanding Rs 2 crore. According to the police officials, Tuesday at 12.45 pm, Nisha jumped from the 10th floor of her balcony. Senior Inspector Namdeo Shinde of Kasturba Police Station said, "We have arrested Mitesh and father-in-law Laxmichand. We are in search of her in-law Nitaben. The accused are arrested under the relevant section of abetment of suicide and Dowry."