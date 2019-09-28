With his name in MSCB scam, NCP chief Sharad Pawar seems to be losing grip over Maharashtra politics

Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Noida police revises traffic advisory in Noida, Greater Noida till September 25

Women’s Reservation Bill: Gains made should not be lost

Hyderabad: Devotees left astonished as 11 kg laddu offered to Lord Ganesha vanishes, details inside

Small Saving Scheme account holders must submit PAN, Aadhaar by September 30, know who’s exempted

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: When, where to watch Karan Johar film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR news: Noida police revises traffic advisory in Noida, Greater Noida till September 25

Hyderabad: Devotees left astonished as 11 kg laddu offered to Lord Ganesha vanishes, details inside

KBC 15: Can you answer the Rs 7 crore question that stumped this season's second crorepati Jasnil Kumar?

9 most-expensive Indian web series 

10 foods to avoid in digestive disorder

9 highest paid television actors 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

‘Statue of Oneness’ unveiled in MP, know all about the 108-feet Adi Shankaracharya's statue in Omkareshwar

India suspends visa services for Canadians 'until further notice' amid rising tensions

Canada cites threats for diplomats in India, adjust staffs amid heightened diplomatic row

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: When, where to watch Karan Johar film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

KBC 15: Can you answer the Rs 7 crore question that stumped this season's second crorepati Jasnil Kumar?

Rapper Shubh breaks silence after cancellation of his India music tour amid India-Canada row: 'Punjabis do not need...'

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

With his name in MSCB scam, NCP chief Sharad Pawar seems to be losing grip over Maharashtra politics

This has been the first time that the former Defence Minister, as well as Agriculture Minister, had found himself in economic malpractice

article-main
Latest News

Ahsan Abbas

Updated: Sep 28, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar named as accused by the Enforcement Directorate in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam, his power in the state seems to have weakened. This can also affect the party, especially ahead of the state assembly elections.

Commenting on the development, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, “The fraud ruined NCP’s prospects in the state polls.”

On the other hand, reacting to the FIR, Pawar had said, “I am not going to succumb under pressure from Delhi.”

This has been the first time that the former Defence Minister, as well as Agriculture Minister, had found himself in economic malpractice. Speculation is rife that the people in power are trying to create an atmosphere of fear amongst the opposition as the state is set to go to polls on October 21. “The case will definitely affect the party, questions will be raised on its credibility,” said a journalist.

The scam took place between 2009 and 2011 when the NCP was in power in the state as well as at the Center. According to allegations, the Director of Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank disbursed loans worth crores of rupees to its near and dear ones in violation of banking and RBI rules. The scam is reported to be of about Rs 25,000 crores. Ajit Pawar, who was the then Finance Minister of the state and the Director of MSCB Bank Were also. It is alleged that all this has been done at Sharad Pawar’s behest was the head of NCP.

In 2014, when Prithviraj Chavan was the Chief Minister in the Congress-NCP government, he came to know about the irregularities in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank. Subsequently, the Board of Directors of the bank were sacked. After five years, the Bombay High Court has registered a Public Interest Litigation to file an FIR in the case.

Earlier, the opposition parties raised the name of Pawar in several scams and scams but no evidence was found and no cases were registered. Names of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Sharad Pawar also popped up. After making sensational allegations of alleged chemistry between Dawood Ibrahim and Sharad Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister late Gopinath Munde stirred a political storm after the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

The NCP had termed Munde’s allegations baseless. 

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said that the clampdown by ED has been carried out due to someone’s vested interests. “Our party is not going to bow down. I am confident that our party leader will come out clean,” he said.

Zee Media Newsroom

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Happy 44th birthday to cricket's universe boss, Chris Gayle: A legend in his own league

Viral video: Woman narrowly escapes king cobra attack while cooking outdoors, watch

Divya Agarwal talks about intimacy, compatibility in relationship: 'Women are not encouraged to embrace sexual desire'

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 34,399 on Flipkart after Rs 35,501 discount, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE