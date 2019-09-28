With his name in MSCB scam, NCP chief Sharad Pawar seems to be losing grip over Maharashtra politics

This has been the first time that the former Defence Minister, as well as Agriculture Minister, had found himself in economic malpractice

With Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar named as accused by the Enforcement Directorate in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam, his power in the state seems to have weakened. This can also affect the party, especially ahead of the state assembly elections.

Commenting on the development, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, “The fraud ruined NCP’s prospects in the state polls.”

On the other hand, reacting to the FIR, Pawar had said, “I am not going to succumb under pressure from Delhi.”

This has been the first time that the former Defence Minister, as well as Agriculture Minister, had found himself in economic malpractice. Speculation is rife that the people in power are trying to create an atmosphere of fear amongst the opposition as the state is set to go to polls on October 21. “The case will definitely affect the party, questions will be raised on its credibility,” said a journalist.

The scam took place between 2009 and 2011 when the NCP was in power in the state as well as at the Center. According to allegations, the Director of Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank disbursed loans worth crores of rupees to its near and dear ones in violation of banking and RBI rules. The scam is reported to be of about Rs 25,000 crores. Ajit Pawar, who was the then Finance Minister of the state and the Director of MSCB Bank Were also. It is alleged that all this has been done at Sharad Pawar’s behest was the head of NCP.

In 2014, when Prithviraj Chavan was the Chief Minister in the Congress-NCP government, he came to know about the irregularities in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank. Subsequently, the Board of Directors of the bank were sacked. After five years, the Bombay High Court has registered a Public Interest Litigation to file an FIR in the case.

Earlier, the opposition parties raised the name of Pawar in several scams and scams but no evidence was found and no cases were registered. Names of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Sharad Pawar also popped up. After making sensational allegations of alleged chemistry between Dawood Ibrahim and Sharad Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister late Gopinath Munde stirred a political storm after the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

The NCP had termed Munde’s allegations baseless.

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said that the clampdown by ED has been carried out due to someone’s vested interests. “Our party is not going to bow down. I am confident that our party leader will come out clean,” he said.

